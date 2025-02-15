On the occasion of Valentine's Day, IPL chairman and founder Lalit Modi shared pictures with his new ladylove. He had earlier professed his love for actress Sushmita Sen

Lalit Modi with his new partner

Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi has found love once again. On Valentine's Day, he shared pictures with his lady love confirming his relationship. The businessman last made news for his love life in 2022 when he professed his love for actress Sushmita Sen. He had also shared pictures with Sushmita from a beach holiday. However, it was never confirmed by Sen and Modi later never addressed it.

The IPL founder and chairman took to Instagram stories on Friday to share a video montage featuring his new lady love. While Modi did not reveal the name of his ladylove he shared several pictures with her and said that they are old friends.

According to the post, the couple’s friendship of 25 years has turned into a relationship.

“Lucky Once – Yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25 year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #happyvalentinesday to you all," he wrote in the caption of the video.Modi also used John Paul Young's song ‘Love is in the air’ in the background of the video.

When Lalit Modi called Sushmita Sen his better half

Back in 2022, Lalit Modi surprised all by sharing pictures with Sushmita Sen and calling her his better half. "Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi.

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Sushmita was soon called a 'gold digger' by a section of people on the internet. The actress penned a long post in response to trolls. She posted, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip 😊 The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend."

She assured well wishers that she is doing fine. "I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun, perfectly centered in my being and my conscience!"