Youtuber Gaurav Taneja's marriage has seemingly hit a rough patch. The rumours surfaced when his wife Ritu Rathee was seen at a bhajan where she addressed infidelity and custody of their children

Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee

Listen to this article YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast on rumours of cheating on wife Ritu Rathee: 'Don't expect public explanation' x 00:00

Popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja who goes by the name of Flying Beast on social media has reportedly hit a rough patch in his relationship with wife Ritu Rathee. Social media has been abuzz with news of separation between the two who are known for openly expressing their affection for each other. There are also rumours of Taneja having cheated on his wife. This comes after fans reportedly spotted Rathee at the ‘Bhajan Marg’ by Premanand Maharaj, where she expressed concerns about infidelity and custody of their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav Taneja breaks silence on separation rumours

Amid rising speculations and rumours around his marriage with Ritu, Gaurav Taneja took to social media to address the same. He made it clear that there would not be any public explanation and also asked people to not make assumptions.

In an Instagram post, Taneja shared the phrase, “Joi Joi pyaaro kare, soi mohe bhave,” which translates to: “Those who love me, I love in return”.

In the caption of the post, he wrote, "“I will remain quiet for my kids and the mother of my child. Ready to live with all the negativity and hate for my entire life. Please don’t expect any public explanation"

He urged, “Please stop making any assumptions.”

“Men are made villains very fast. We don’t cry, we talk less and express less. Some of us are hardwired like that," he added addressing the allegations doing the rounds on social media.

He further wrote, "Social media is not a place to discuss family matters. I have nothing to say. Hopefully everything will be sorted soon."

He also spoke about the sins of his past life. "Mere poorva janam ke auur is janam ke bahut paap ekatrit honge. Yeh bhagwaan ki kripa hi hai, ki isi janam mein, woh mere saare praarabdh nasth kar rahe hai. (In this birth, many sins from my past lives and this life will accumulate. Only by God’s grace that in this life, he is nullifying all my destinies)."

“Honestly, I don’t feel like posting anything. But I have some commitments to fulfill and this is my work. I will be posting some already-shot content. I can’t let others suffer due to my personal issues. So please excuse me for that,” IIT Kharagpur alum concluded his post.

Although Rathee did not directly address the divorce rumors, she reshared Taneja’s post on her Instagram Story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beast) (@taneja.gaurav)

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

He is a well-known YouTuber who goes by the name of Flying Beast online. He makes content related to fitness and nutrition on YouTube. He currently owns three channels: “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa”. Gaurav's wife Ritu and their two daughters Kiara and Pihu are also very much involved in making content for YouTube.

Before becoming a content creator, Taneja was a pilot. He started his career with the IndiGo airlines. He later joined AirAsia as a pilot but was suspended for “standing up for the safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers”. In response to his suspension, Taneja created a YouTube video titled “Reasons Behind Suspension from My Pilot Job,” in which he detailed how the airline was compromising passenger safety to save on fuel.