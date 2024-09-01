Breaking News
'Proud parents' Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain welcome their 'little princess' a cat named Mau

Updated on: 01 September,2024 12:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, where we can see her and Vicky Jain welcoming an adorable cat named Mau into their house

'Proud parents' Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain welcome their 'little princess' a cat named Mau

Ankita Lokhande Pic/Instagram

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have recently welcomed a 'little princess'-- a furry friend to their family. 


Taking to Instagram, Ankita, who has 5.3 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a heartwarming video, where we can see the couple welcoming an adorable cat into their house.



The clip shows the duo playing with the cat, hugging it, kissing it and cuddling with it.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)

In a heartfelt note, Ankita wrote: "Welcome to the family, our little princess Mau Lokhande Jain! You're the newest addition to our family, mommy and Daddy are already head over heels in love with you! Your tiny meows and cuddles have stolen our hearts. May your little paws bring immense joy and happiness to our lives."

"Congratulations to us, the proud parents! May our lives be filled with laughter, snuggles, and endless joy, courtesy of your adorable antics, Mau. Here's to many adventures, playtime, and cozy moments with our new little bundle of joy! Mau, you're loved and cherished already, our sweet daughter," the note read.

A fan said: "Congratulations she is so cute".

Another user wrote: "can see the motherly love in Ankita's eyes".

Ankita had tied the knot with businessman Vicky on December 14, 2021 in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, the couple had participated in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 17'. They are currently seen in 'Laughter Chefs-Unlimited Entertainment'. The show also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah.

It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, and airs on Colors.

Ankita made her acting debut in 2009 with the role of Archana in 'Pavitra Rishta'. The show starred actor Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav.

She has also been a part of 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4', and 'Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur'.

Ankita made her Bollywood debut with 2019 historical biographical action drama 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut, the film starred Kangana in the titular role.

She has appeared in movies like 'Baaghi 3', and 'The Last Coffee'.

The 39-year-old was last seen in the movie 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who also essayed the titular role.

