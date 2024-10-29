Breaking News
Man lynched to death in Thane district, 7 held
Coldplay, Diljit Dosanjh concerts ticket sales: ED conducts raids in 5 states
Maharashtra election: AAP not to contest polls, Kejriwal to campaign for MVA
Baba Siddique murder: Police arrests suspect who was in touch with Anmol Bishnoi
Teacher arrested after teen discloses she was molested by him 10 years ago
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Celebrity Life News > Pawrenting News > Article > Nimrat Kaur urges for a cracker free Diwali for her furry friends

Nimrat Kaur urges for a cracker-free Diwali for her furry friends

Updated on: 29 October,2024 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Nimrat Kaur wished everyone a “Happy Dhanteras” on Tuesday and urged her fans to have a “cracker-free Diwali” for the sake of animals

Nimrat Kaur urges for a cracker-free Diwali for her furry friends

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Nimrat Kaur urges for a cracker-free Diwali for her furry friends
x
00:00

Actress Nimrat Kaur wished everyone a “Happy Dhanteras” on Tuesday and urged her fans to have a “cracker-free Diwali” for the sake of animals.  


Nimrat took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures of herself posing with her two cats. The actress looked stunning navy blue Indian-wear as she posed with her four-legged friends.


Alongside the caption, she wrote: “Agar aap apne furry-friends se karte hain pyaar… Toh is Diwali pataakho se please karein inkaar. Aur isi baat par humaari taraf se aapko HAPPY DHANTERAS yaar.”


Nimrat added: “Not so fun fact : Dogs and cats can hear 3 and 4 times louder than us humans respectively. Fun fact : No humans were harmed during this photoshoot. #happydhanteras #saynotopatakas #crackerfreediwali #fourleggedfriends.”

On October 25, the actress unveiled her father, Major Bhupendra Singh's statue in Sri Ganganagar, on what would have been his 72nd birthday. The public ceremony welcomed community members and dignitaries, with an invitation extended by Nimrat for all to pay tribute to the heroic soldier.

She had talked about how he raised her “like a son,” instilling values of strength, resilience, and independence without making any distinctions based on gender.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial)

Nimrat shared, “Creating a memorial in my father’s memory was a dream we all had as a family for a very long time and something I have personally been working on for the past year with help from civil authorities and the Army. This is where he was born, his ancestral village, so for us as a family, it means everything that our dream is finally coming true.”

“My father actually brought me up like a son. There was no discrimination in his mind; he truly believed I could do anything I set my mind to. Everything I have in terms of values, perseverance, diligence—those qualities are all thanks to him.”

She added that her father taught her to be fearless and to never doubt her abilities.

On the professional front, Nimrat Kaur, who began her career as a model, is known for her work in films such as ‘The Lunchbox’, ‘Airlift’, and ‘Dasvi’.

She was last seen in the mystery thriller ‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’, which also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nimrat kaur Diwali 2024 bollywood bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK