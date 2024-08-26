International Dog Day: Munjya star Abhay Verma shares his love for dogs and talks about how his pet Joey makes him happy

Abhay Verma

Listen to this article Abhay Verma: When you adopt a pet, you turn into a parent by default! x 00:00

India's latest heartthrob, Abhay Verma has given us another reason to go drooling over him! And the reason is that he loves doggos as much as we do. 'Munjya' star opened up about his love for dogs and shares how adopting a pet changes your life for wholesome goodness!

Abhay shared, "'Joey' has brightened my life. Whenever I return from shoot, he welcomes me with so much joy, it just takes away all the tiredness! And I make sure that I greet him with the same amount of delight, no matter what! I really can't fathom the bliss he has brought into my life; I really don't mind spoiling my little boy!" He further shared, "When you adopt a pet, you turn into a parent by default! This joy knows no bounds, honestly."

Abhay Verma became a popular name and face after the success of his first film as a lead actor. Munjya is a horror comedy that was directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and part of Maddock films' horror-comedy universe. "My character was supposed to be a girl earlier. It was to be played by Shraddha Kapoor, and before her, by Alia Bhatt. The character went through changes over four-five years. I am the only hero to have replaced heroines," he shared with Mid-day after the success of the film.

He revealed that Dinesh Vijan and Sarpotdar chose him after they conducted auditions spanning eight to 10 months. “My director wanted to gauge how I portrayed fear. Horror comedy is a tricky genre—when you are scared, it should evoke laughter in the audience. Dinesh sir told me, ‘We don’t believe in taking only stars. We believe in making stars, and you will become [one] after Munjya.’”

After the magnificent success of 'Munjya,' Abhay is currently working on various big-ticket films. According to reports, Abhay has been roped in for Shah Rukh Khan's next film titled 'King' directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Suhana Khan.

Talking about his love and admiration for Khan, the young actor had said, "I know there can't be any other Shah Rukh Khan. But I would really like to not only become a successful actor as he is but also as gentle a human being as him. That's the journey I would like to forge for myself, keeping Shah sir in my mind. He is a terrific actor and a superstar. But the journey of Shah Rukh Khan, the person, really inspires me. Box office success is a professional aspect of your life but what matters to me the most is what kind of a person you are. You can win as many hearts you want with your goodness. He is someone who I have looked up to. He has been my idol for the longest. I have done everything in my love for him except building a temple,” he quips.