Mona Singh, currently shooting for Kohrra Season 2, has taken in a stray puppy, Rani, who stays cozy in her vanity van. Her upcoming projects include Pan Parda Zarda, Ma KaSum, and Made in Heaven 3

Mona Singh on the set of Kohhra with Rani Pic/Instagram

Mona Singh, celebrated for her engaging performances and versatility, is currently engrossed in shooting for the much-anticipated Kohrra Season 2. Amidst her busy schedule, the actress has embraced an unexpected yet heartwarming responsibility—a little puppy named Rani, who has become the newest member of the Kohrra Season 2 family.

Behind the scenes of Kohrra season 2

A source close to the project revealed, "The Kohrra Season 2 team has a new puppy on the set. They came across it and lovingly named her, “Rani” during the shoot, and everyone has grown very fond of her! Due to the cold weather in Delhi, the puppy stays in Mona Singh's vanity van to keep warm. She sleeps there and has become very attached to Mona."

The puppy found a warm haven in Mona’s vanity van and has also warmed her way into the actress’s heart. Recently, Mona shared an adorable picture of herself with Rani on Instagram, captioning it, "Life is beautiful♥️🎈."

Mona has also shared a few more glimpses with the Kohrra Season 2 team, including actor Barun Sobti, writer Gunjit Chopra, and producer Saurabh. She captioned the post, "Ruk Ruk kar Chalo KOHRRA bohot hai ♥️🎈😍." Fans of the show were quick to engage, with one commenting, "Iss baar toh 2x KOHRRA hai 🔥😍."

Sudip Sharma’s Netflix crime thriller series, which starred Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, and Harleen Sethi, earned over 20 accolades and won the hearts of viewers worldwide. In Melbourne, Kohrra recently took home the Best Series Award. At other award events, it won Best Web Series, Best Actor, Best Ensemble, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Mona’s upcoming projects

Mona’s impressive upcoming lineup includes notable projects such as Pan Parda Zarda, a gripping drama, and Ma KaSum, a project that showcases her ability to embody powerful emotions. She will also star in Kohrra 2, a highly anticipated thriller, and Made In Heaven 3, a critically acclaimed series where she won hearts as Bulbul Jauhari, continuing to highlight her evolving artistry!