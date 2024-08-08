Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Pawrenting News > Article > Aditi Bhatia takes her furry friends for special grooming

Aditi Bhatia takes her furry friends for special grooming

Updated on: 08 August,2024 08:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Aditi Bhatia shared pictures of her day out with her furry friends. She took them out for a special grooming session

Aditi Bhatia takes her furry friends for special grooming

Aditi Bhatia

Listen to this article
Aditi Bhatia takes her furry friends for special grooming
x
00:00

The actress, who has 6.4 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a video with her dogs. The snippet shows Aditi wearing a casual black tee-shirt and her pets are happily looking outside of the car's window.


The video has a caption: "Post grooming people watching."



In another story, Aditi is posing with 'Ollie' and wrote: "he's been a bad boy lately!!"


Aditi also uploaded a selfie of herself, with unicorn, flower, heart and teddy bear stickers all around her.

She wrote: "&amp; I've been a bad girl, so much chaos in my life, forgot to take care of myself or be active on insta but trust me I'm going mad."

The last snap is a selfie featuring Aditi with Murphy and Ollie.

It is captioned: "Ok bye love u."

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is best known for playing Ruhi Bhalla in the show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'. The show which aired on Star Plus, was produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms and starred Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Ruhanika Dhawan.

She has been a part of shows like 'Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Tashan-e-Ishq'.

Aditi also appeared in the movie 'Vivah', in which she essayed the role of young Poonam. The 2006 romantic drama, written and directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, featured Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao, alongside Anupam Kher, Alok Nath, Seema Biswas, Samir Soni and Lata Sabharwal.

She was also a part of 'Shootout at Lokhandwala', 'The Train', 'Chance Pe Dance', and 'Sargoshiyan'.

Aditi has also featured in 'Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza', 'Comedy Circus', and 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Entertainment News entertaintment bollywood indian television television news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK