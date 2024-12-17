Aaliyah Kashyap shares pictures from her honeymoon in Maldives with husband Shane Gregoire

Breaking News
Aaliyah Kashyap, who tied the knot on December 11, has shared a glimpse of her special moments with her husband Shane Gregoire from their honeymoon

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, has shared a glimpse of her special moments with her husband Shane Gregoire from their honeymoon. The couple, who tied the knot on December 11 in the presence of close friends and family, are vacationing in the Maldives. On Tuesday, Aaliyah posted a series of photos and videos from the beach paradise. Although she didn't write anything in the caption, the photos speak volumes about the fun the newlyweds are having.



 
 
 
 
 
In the first photo, Aaliyah is seen wearing an off-shoulder dress while looking into the camera. The second romantic shot captures Aaliyah and Shane holding hands and walking along the beach. Aaliyah also posted solo photos of herself posing in bikinis.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap shared a series of photos from his daughter’s wedding to Shane Gregoire. The images also featured Anurag's ex-wife and Aaliyah's mother, film editor Aarti Bajaj. In the pictures, Anurag and Aarti are seen performing the rituals during Aaliyah and Shane's wedding. The parents, along with the newlyweds, are also captured smiling in several photos.

For the caption, the filmmaker wrote, “Ye bhi gayi (This one is also gone) .. @shanegregoire my silly, take care of her. And I will get back to my stubborn self. Thank you @artb and @rheadewan for making it happen so beautifully. Thank you everyone for coming.”

The doting father also shared a heartfelt note about cherishing a special day with his daughter ahead of her wedding. The father-daughter duo enjoyed a movie outing together, watching “I Want To Talk”, directed by Shoojit Sircar and starring Abhishek Bachchan.

Aaliyah and Shane also hosted a star-studded wedding reception attended by celebrities including Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Abhishek Bachchan with his nephew Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Bobby Deol.

The couple, who met on a dating app, got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year and shared the joyful news on Instagram in May 2023.

