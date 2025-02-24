Ajay Devgn shared a throwback photo featuring him with Kajol. In a rare candid show, Kajol is seen sitting with Ajay, posing with his hand kept on her shoulder

Ajay Devgn and Kajol Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Ajay Devgn hops on the Berserk meme trend to wish Kajol on 26th wedding anniversary x 00:00

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn recently took to social media to wish his wife Kajol on their 26th wedding anniversary. On Monday, the 'Singham' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo featuring the couple. In a rare candid show, Kajol is seen sitting with Ajay, posing with his hand kept on her shoulder. The second image shows animated characters. For the caption, Devgn wrote, “Beating this trend by 26 years. Happy anniversary to us.”

Well, going by Ajay’s caption, it seems like he broke the trend on their 26th anniversary by being the first one to wish Kajol on social media. Typically, Kajol is known for posting heartfelt messages to mark important milestones, especially their anniversaries. However, this time, Ajay surprised his fans by posting an endearing anniversary message for Kajol before she could share hers.

After dating for five years, Ajay Devgn and Kajol tied the knot on February 24, 1999. True to their belief in simplicity, the couple chose to marry in an intimate ceremony on the terrace of the actress’ home, surrounded by only her closest friends and family.

The duo has worked together in several films, including "Ishq," "Gundaraj," an action crime movie directed by Guddu Dhanoa, and "Hulchul." However, it was during the filming of Ishq in 1997 that their love story began. The couple reunited once again in Anees Bazmee’s 1998 romantic comedy "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha" before eventually getting married in 1999.

Ajay and Kajol also starred together in the 2000 action comedy "Raju Chacha," after which the actress took a break from acting. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003, followed by their son Yug in 2010. Throughout the years, they reunited on screen in Ajay’s 2008 directorial debut "U Me Aur Hum" and again in the 2020 historical drama "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior," directed by Om Raut.