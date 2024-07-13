The glamorous group posed together for the first time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor have created a buzz online by officially confirming their relationships with Shikhar Pahariya and Vedang Raina. The glamorous group posed together for the first time at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad ceremony:

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a strapless golden corset paired with a fishtail skirt, her sleek, wet hair was pulled back. Khushi Kapoor matched her sister's style with a gorgeous golden lehenga, opting for a chic bun and skipping the dupatta. The Kapoor sisters were joined by their partners, who complemented their fashion sense. Janhvi's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, wore a striking golden bandhgala, while Vedang Raina looked sharp in a black round-neck open blazer paired with a black short kurta featuring golden embellishments.

When Janhvi Kapoor made it official

While this is the first time Khushi has seemingly made it official, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship. Although the two have never confirmed their relationship officially, several sightings have made it clear that there is something more than just friendship between them.

Now, it looks like Janhvi Kapoor has just confirmed her relationship with Shikhar. It was yesterday when Janhvi Kapoor attended the celebrity screening of Boney Kapoor’s production ‘Maidaan’. During the event, the actress wore a stunning white suit with matching pants. She posed on the red carpet as she attended the event, and it was Janhvi’s neckpiece that caught our attention. Janhvi wore a neckpiece with "Shiku" written on it. With this sweet gesture, it seems the actress has confirmed her relationship with her lover, Shikhar.

Janhvi Kapoor on ‘Koffee with Karan’:

During the 8th season of ‘Koffee with Karan’, Janhvi Kapoor made an appearance on the show with her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. During the episode, Karan threw a googly at Janhvi and asked her if she was dating Shikhar. To this, Janhvi sarcastically said, "Have you heard that song, 'Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja'? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot." The actress further praised him and mentioned that he had been there for her family from the start. She also said that he has always been very selfless. Later, during the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Janhvi to name three people on her speed dial. To this, Janhvi said, "Papa, Khushu, and Shiku" and immediately realized she had revealed too much.