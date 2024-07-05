The soon-to-be-wed couple Anant and Radhika, have already made their grand arrival on the red carpet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant

Listen to this article WATCH: Lovebirds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant arrive for their sangeet night dressed to the nines! x 00:00

Tonight is the big Sangeet night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. A slew of celebrities are expected to walk the red carpet as the night progresses. However, the biggest highlight of the night, the soon-to-be-wed couple Anant and Radhika, have already made their grand arrival on the red carpet.

About Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

On July 5, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are hosting their big Sangeet night. The beautiful couple made a stunning entrance on the red carpet. Radhika Merchant looked breathtaking in a silver sparkly off-shoulder lehenga adorned with beautiful silver zari work. A dainty yet striking necklace sat on her neck, and a dupatta was gently draped across her hands, perfectly matching the hue of Anant's striking sherwani. The groom-to-be was seen in a golden-black sherwani suit. For their special night, the couple chose Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

Before posing for pictures, the radiant couple thanked the paparazzi for coming with folded hands.

Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai ahead of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's big fat wedding. It has been 7 years since Justin last visited the city, and now the first pictures of the singer are here. It is said that Justin has arrived in Mumbai to perform at the sangeet ceremony of Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which will be held on Friday, July 5.

It has been several years since Justin has made a public appearance or performed in a concert. Yesterday, a fake video circulated on social media showing Justin Bieber’s convoy with heavy security making its way on Thursday morning. After the video went viral, the paparazzi account issued a clarification note and apologized for the misinformation. Reportedly, the pop star is charging Rs 83 crore, which amounts to $9,940,851.90 USD. There is no official confirmation of this yet.

Latest update on Anant and Radhika's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony. It is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal side of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. According to sources, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.