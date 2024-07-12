Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Bride's first look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation is ethereal

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: The bride's first look is out now. She opted for a creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

And now we have the first look of bride Radhika Merchant. While celebrations have been on since morning for Anant and Radhika's wedding, the bride is all set for her big day. Radhika opted for a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation for her wedding day and she looks absolutely stunning. Her stylist Rhea Kapoor took to social media to share first pics of the bride.

Radhika's bridal attire is truly a fairytale come to life. Sharing details about her look, Rhea wrote, "A Fairytale Come to Life - Radhika Merchant wears Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her wedding ceremony to Anant Ambani. Radhika’s ensemble is Abu Sandeep’s intricate interpretation of ‘Panetar’ - the Gujarati tradition of brides wearing red and white."

"The ivory Zardozi cut-work ensemble consists of a trailing ghagra layered with a second detachable trail, a 5 meter head veil and a tissue shoulder dupatta. The ghagra glitters with three borders of red, Its workmanship is the finest amalgamation of Naqshi, Saadi and Zardozi symmetrically hand-embroidered in intricate floral booties that are lavishly decorated with stones, sequins, tamba tikkis and a touch of red Resham. The head veil has impossibly delicate jaali and cut-work while the detachable trail is a Zardozi marvel of 80 inches. The outfit is complete with a fully embroidered red shoulder dupatta that uplifts the silhouette with its maximal drama," she added.

Radhika's footwear was also hand-embroidered to match her outfit. The outfit, in its totality, is the romance, passion and serenity of love finding opulent expression in haute couture. It complements Radhika's radiant beauty through the indulgent imagination of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

About the grand wedding:

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine. Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras. From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.With a bevvy of international celebrities invited for the grand wedding, the Ambanis are using the occasion to showcase the traditional arts of the country such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture. The Dress Code has the theme 'Resplendently Indian'. While pre-wedding festivities showcased the love of the Ambani family for Indian handlooms, the wedding attire is designed to showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India's talented couturiers and artisans.