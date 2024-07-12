Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: John Cena, Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt dance at Anant's baraat, WATCH

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Several celebrities including John Cena, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others joined the baraat of the groom

It's the D-day! After months of celebration, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot tonight. The grand wedding will see several high profile guests in attendance including actors, politicians and sports personalities. The Baraat arrived earlier today and several celebrities to the tunes of hit Hindi tracks

Actors like Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Janhvi Kapoor danced enthusiastically at the baraat of the groom, Anant. Not just that, international celebrity John Cena also danced to Hindi music with the baraat. This is probably a first for the actor-/wrestler to have experienced it.

Take a look at the videos:

About the grand wedding:

The opulent wedding of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani with Radhika Merchant promises to be a spectacular celebration of Indian culture, civilization, spirituality, Indian folk art, craftsmanship, music, cuisine, and much more.The wedding decor theme of 'An Ode to Varanasi,' pays homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts and Banarasi cuisine.

Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, paan, and mukhwas are on the menu. The carefully curated stalls and dedicated guest services have been designed for attendees to not only enjoy the event but also take away lasting memories of their journey through the ghats of Banaras.

From chaat to chai, Ode to Banaras features the culinary delights from one of the world's oldest living cities. Apart from these, sweets, paan and mukhwas, kharik from Ahmedabad, chaat counters, malai toast and chai, lassi and lemon tea the food counters set up for guests promise to bring the Banaras' rich and varied food culture to Mumbai.With a bevvy of international celebrities invited for the grand wedding, the Ambanis are using the occasion to showcase the traditional arts of the country such as brasswork, pottery, Banarasi and Kanjeevaram sarees, Polki jewellery, and rosewood furniture.

The Dress Code has the theme 'Resplendently Indian'. While pre-wedding festivities showcased the love of the Ambani family for Indian handlooms, the wedding attire is designed to showcase a spectacular display of the rich cultural heritage of India's talented couturiers and artisans