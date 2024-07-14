Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani extends invitation to paparazzi for day 4 celebration

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: For the reception on Monday, Nita Ambani has extended invitation to the paparazzi

Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani slayed the traditional look at the Mangal Utsav ceremony of her son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. After posing for the camera at the red carpet, a smiling Mrs Ambani thanked the media for being part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.

She also invited the media to attend the wedding reception as guests tomorrow, July 15. It will mark day 4 of the festivities in the city of Mumbai. She said, "Aap sab mere Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ke liye aaye hai isliye aap sab ko tahe dil see dhanyavaad. Ye shaadi ka ghar hai and you became a part of our celebration. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Nita Ambani added, "Aur kuch bhi bhool ho gayi ho to ye shaadi ka ghar hai maaf kar dena. I hope you all are well looked after and aap sab ko kal ke liye invite mil chuka hoga to aapko kal hamaare mehmaan ban ke aana hai and we will look after you so we look forward to having you and welcoming you tomorrow with your family. Thank you so much, dhanyavaad, shukriya once again"

Ambani family hosted a grand reception, 'Mangal Utsav' for the newlyweds, attended by several eminent personalities and B-Town celebs. Guests including Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Boman Irani, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ravi Kishan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, music composer Anu Malik, and Subhash Ghai arrived to attend the reception.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Celebrations to continue in London:

Yes, you heard that right! If reports are to be believed, the Ambanis and Merchants will continue celebrating the newlyweds in London. The family will be hosting functions in the city for their closed ones. They are expected to fly within a week to continue with the wedding celebrations. The family started the wedding celebrations with pre-wedding functions in March this year in Jamnagar.