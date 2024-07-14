Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route
Mumbai: CR issues warning after man films dangerous stunt on moving local train
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Mumbai: Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Kurla
Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant Wedding Nita Ambani extends invitation to paparazzi for day 4 celebration

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani extends invitation to paparazzi for day 4 celebration

Updated on: 14 July,2024 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: For the reception on Monday, Nita Ambani has extended invitation to the paparazzi

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani extends invitation to paparazzi for day 4 celebration

Nita Ambani

Listen to this article
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Nita Ambani extends invitation to paparazzi for day 4 celebration
x
00:00

Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani slayed the traditional look at the Mangal Utsav ceremony of her son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. After posing for the camera at the red carpet, a smiling Mrs Ambani thanked the media for being part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations.


She also invited the media to attend the wedding reception as guests tomorrow, July 15. It will mark day 4 of the festivities in the city of Mumbai. She said, "Aap sab mere Anant aur Radhika ki shaadi ke liye aaye hai isliye aap sab ko tahe dil see dhanyavaad. Ye shaadi ka ghar hai and you became a part of our celebration. Thank you for your patience and understanding."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)


Nita Ambani added, "Aur kuch bhi bhool ho gayi ho to ye shaadi ka ghar hai maaf kar dena. I hope you all are well looked after and aap sab ko kal ke liye invite mil chuka hoga to aapko kal hamaare mehmaan ban ke aana hai and we will look after you so we look forward to having you and welcoming you tomorrow with your family. Thank you so much, dhanyavaad, shukriya once again"

Ambani family hosted a grand reception, 'Mangal Utsav' for the newlyweds, attended by several eminent personalities and B-Town celebs. Guests including Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Boman Irani, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ravi Kishan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, music composer Anu Malik, and Subhash Ghai arrived to attend the reception.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant, exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

Celebrations to continue in London: 

Yes, you heard that right! If reports are to be believed, the Ambanis and Merchants will continue celebrating the newlyweds in London. The family will be hosting functions in the city for their closed ones. They are expected to fly within a week to continue with the wedding celebrations. The family started the wedding celebrations with pre-wedding functions in March this year in Jamnagar. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nita ambani mukesh ambani Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding Anant Ambani Isha Ambani akash ambani mumbai Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK