Radhika Ambani wears lehenga hand-painted on Italian canvas for Shubh Ashirvad ceremony, deets inside

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: For her first ceremony as the Ambani bahu, Radhika went for a attire that brings painting to life. Check out what makes the outfit unique

Radhika Ambani

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, Radhika Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields. Bride Radhika has been turning heads outfit anfter outfit For her first ceremony as Mrs Radhika Ambani, she opted for a unique piece of attire- a blend of hand-embroidery with art. Her latest outfit in collaboration with ace designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, artist Jayasri Burmana and stylist Rhea Kapoor is a painting coming to life.

Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla took to Instagram to share pictures of the unique outfits for Radhika and shared details of what makes it one of its kind.

"For her first evening as Mrs Radhika Ambani? Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla have collaborated with contemporary Indian artist and sculpter Jayasri Burman and Rhea Kapoor to make the most unique dress for our bride," read the caption by the fashion mavericks.

They shared, "To bring Jayasri’s painting to life, the lehenga’s 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas. Featuring Jayasri’s quintessential mythical aesthetic, the garment celebrates Anant’s union with Radhika through deeply meaningful imagery. The human figures representing the happy couple radiate a celestial aura that honours the divinity in their humanity. The fauna depicts Anant’s fondness for animals, particularly elephants that are considered auspicious and beautiful."

"The craftsmanship features meticulous hand embroidery of real gold Zardozi. A glittering sea of sequins shines over the most intricate spaces of Jayasri’s art. is paired with a blouse hand embroidered entirely in Resham by master craftsmen at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The ensemble conveys the joy of new beginnings and the excitement of living with the love of your life," they wrote.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jayasri added, “Abu Sandeep are artists. The only difference is that their medium is couture while mine is canvas. Both Rhea and Abu Sandeep gave me total creative freedom and understood my essence as an artist. I found my brush dancing all over the canvas. My only hope now is that it inspires a smile on Radhika’s face and maybe someday, we’ll even see it hanging on her wall!”

"We are honoured to have been a part of this collaboration that features the ideal juxtaposition of hand-embroidery with art. Because art and fashion have always been lovers. One cannot exist without the other. And so it becomes the perfect ode to the perfect couple that is Anant and Radhika.”