Actor-turned-pilot Dev Joshi known for his role in the series 'Balveer' is now a married man. After getting engaged earlier this year, he tied the knot with Aarti in Nepal

Dev Joshi and Aarti

Actor Dev Joshi, most popularly known for his role in Baalveer got married to his partner Aarti. The couple tied the knot in Nepal. The couple married on February 25 in the presence of their family and friends. In a collab post with Aarti, Dev shared pictures from their beautiful ceremony.

Dev Joshi marries Aarti

Dev Joshi who is now a pilot shared pictures from the ceremony and wrote, "25/2/25, A date to remember forever!" For the ceremony, Dev wore a cream sherwani with a pagdi while Aarti wore a red gorgeous lehenga.

Dev shared three pictures from the wedding ceremony. In the first slide, Dev and Aarti were candidly clicked while looking into each others’ eyes. In the second picture, the newlywed was seen laughing while looking at his wife. In the third photo, Aarti and Dev were captured while holding each other’s hands.

In the days leading to his wedding, Dev updates fans with pictures from the pre-wedding festivities. For their mehendi ceremony, the couple co-ordinated in outfits of shades of green.

He also shared pictures from the Laganiyu ceremony. Explaining the same, he wrote, "Laganiyu (Accepting the Invitation to Marriage)A beautiful ceremony where the brother and family of the bride, invite the groom to marry their daughter. So pure feelings and blessed to be the Groom of Aarti."

About Dev Joshi’s Baal Veer

The television show was renewed for another season. Baal Veer, which debuted in 2012, returned with its fourth season last year owing to huge public demand. Vipul D Shah, the maker of the show, recalled going through over 300 emails a day, all inquiring about the show’s return.

Dev, reflecting on his journey shared how he balanced his acting career with academics since the age of 12. He said, "It has been quite a journey since the age of 12 when 'Baalveer' first began. From then till now, the Baal Veer family, from the production and channel teams to the directing crew, has truly become my second family. Throughout my journey, my parents have been my pillars of strength. Mom’s been a constant on set, and Dad makes sure to spend quality time with me whenever possible."

The show also stars Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi and Ada Khan as the menacing antagonist, Aageel.