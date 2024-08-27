Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan breaks up with gf Anam Sheikh

The rapper has finally confirmed that he's no longer in a relationship. In his Instagram story, MC Stan simply wrote, "I'm single," hinting that he's now living the single life

Bigg Boss 16 winner and well-known rapper MC Stan has been posting some cryptic messages on social media that have caught the attention of his fans. His posts hint at things like a breakup, depression, loneliness, quitting rap, and even thoughts about death, which have clearly made his fans concerned.

Amid all this, the rapper has finally confirmed that he's no longer in a relationship. In his Instagram story, MC Stan simply wrote, "I'm single," hinting that he's now living the single life after a breakup. For those who don’t know, Stan was in a long-term relationship with Anam Sheikh. During his time on Bigg Boss 16, he often talked about her and even got her T-shirt as a gift while in the house.

A phone call between the two was featured in the finale episode as well. In one of the episodes, the rapper mentioned how he once showed up at his girlfriend’s house with 40 people to convince her parents. “I went to her house with 40–50 people and told her parents to let us get married peacefully with their blessings, or I’d just make her run away with me. Things had gone south after that, but touchwood, everything’s fine now,” he had said.

About Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan

After winning BB 16, Stan won the prize money of Rs. 31. 8 lakhs, a car, and the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 16. MC Stan was one of the most underrated players. Many thought he will be eliminated but made his way to the finale with his composed strategy. MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. He hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He was just 12, when he began singing qawwali. He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing.

He had released two albums, Insaan and Tadipaar. However, he is also known for the diss tracks he made about fellow rapper Emiway Bantai, after the latter ridiculed him in a song that also had unkind words about Raftaar and Divine.