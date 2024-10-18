On Thursday, Bipasha took to Instagram Story and dropped a cute video where Bipasha's daughter Devi can be seen with her grandparents

Bipasha Basu. Pic/Yogen Shah; (right) Picture Courtesy/Bipasha Basu's Instagram account

Actor Bipasha Basu, who never fails to remember her family's special days, has yet again shared an adorable wedding anniversary wish for her in-laws.

On Thursday, Bipasha took to Instagram Story and dropped a cute video where Bipasha's daughter Devi can be seen with her grandparents.

Devi looks cute in a pink frock and can be playing in her grandmother's lap.

Along with the story, Bipasha wrote, "Happy anniversary Dada & Dadi," with joining hands and heart emojis.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

Meanwhile, Bipasha was last seen in the web series 'Dangerous' in 2020, which also starred her husband Karan Singh Grover.

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', starring alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

