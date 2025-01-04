Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married on December 11, 2020, are allegedly heading for a divorce. An insider has reacted to the reports of their divorce

In Pic: Dhanashree Verma & Yuzvendra Chahal

Actor-choreographer Dhanashree Verma and her cricketer-husband Yuzvendra Chahal have been in the news for quite some time now. The rumours have it that things are not okay between the two, and they are allegedly heading towards a divorce. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal, who got married on December 11, 2020, are allegedly heading for a divorce, and while they haven't confirmed this news, the step that became fuel to the already growing fire is them unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Insider reacts to Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal’s divorce

Furthermore, Yuvi has deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Meanwhile, Dhanashree has unfollowed Yuzvendra but hasn't deleted any pictures with him. While everyone waits for the couple to confirm the news, a source close to them has told TOI that the news of them parting ways is sadly true. "The divorce is inevitable, and it's only a matter of time before it becomes official. The exact reasons for their separation are not known yet, but it's clear that the couple has decided to move on with their lives separately," the publication has quoted a source saying.

The reports of Dhanashree and Chahal’s divorce started circulating after the former dropped her husband's surname from her name, and it was followed by the cricketer's cryptic story which read, "New life loading." While social media was buzzing with the news of them parting ways back then, Chahal shut all these rumors and requested fans to not believe in such reports. He took to his Instagram and wrote, “A humble request to you all to not believe in any sort of rumors pertaining to our relationship. Kindly, put an end to it.”

More about Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree and Yuzvendra Chahal got married on December 11, 2020. Opening up about their love story on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11, the actress shared, "During the lockdown, no matches were happening, and all the cricketers were sitting at home and getting frustrated. During that time, Yuzi decided one fine day that he wanted to learn dance. He had seen my dance videos on social media, and back in the day, I used to teach dance, and he approached me to be my student. I agreed to teach him."