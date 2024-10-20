Just like every year, Raj has decided to fast for Shilpa this Karwa Chauth, proving once again that he is the perfect example of a loving husband

In Pic: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Listen to this article Raj Kundra keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Shilpa Shetty, drops cute post for the actress x 00:00

Raj Kundra has always been a strong support for his wife, Shilpa Shetty, in everything she does. Today, Raj shared a picture with Shilpa on his Instagram and attached a heartfelt message with it, leaving us in awe of his gesture. Just like every year, Raj has decided to fast for Shilpa this Karwa Chauth, proving once again that he is the perfect example of a loving husband. In the picture shared by Raj, we can see Shilpa dressed in a beige saree, posing with Kundra.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raj Kundra keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Shilpa Shetty

While sharing the adorable picture together, Raj revealed that, once again, he has decided to fast for the love of his life. He wrote, "Fasting for the one who fills my life with love, laughter, and unconditional support!" It’s not just about following tradition—it’s about showing respect, love, and equality in their marriage. By sharing this ritual, Raj acknowledges the effort Shilpa puts into the day and highlights the strength of their bond. His gesture is a reminder that being there for your partner in all moments, big or small, is what truly strengthens a relationship.

About Karwa Chauth:

Karwa Chauth is a traditional Hindu festival celebrated by married women in North India, involving a day of fasting from sunrise to moonrise for their husbands' well-being. The day starts with a pre-dawn meal called 'Sargi,' prepared by the mother-in-law. In the evening, women perform a puja to honor Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, listen to the Karwa Chauth story, and offer prayers. The fast concludes with the sighting of the moon, after which women look at their husbands through a sieve and offer water to break their fast.

About Shilpa Shetty’s Personal and Professional Front:

Shilpa Shetty loves to celebrate every festival, whether it’s Navratri, Diwali, or Ganesh Chaturthi. Last month, the actress celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by welcoming Ganpati Bappa’s idol into her home. On her Instagram, Shilpa shared an adorable video showing her performing the aarti with her husband, Raj Kundra, and their daughter, Samisha, as they celebrated the arrival of Ganpati Bappa. Earlier, she posted a video where she was seen performing Kanjak puja.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was recently seen in 'Sukhee' and 'Indian Police Force'. She played a housewife in 'Sukhee', while in Rohit Shetty’s debut web series 'IPF', she portrayed a police officer. Now, the actress is gearing up for the Kannada movie 'KD - The Devil', which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jisshu Sengupta.