Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene poses for photographs upon her arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar grace Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding ceremony

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit Nene accompanied by her family made a stylish entry at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre on Friday.

The 'Dhak dhak' actor famed for her million watt smile looked enchanting in her elegant look. Both the diva and her husband Th diva Madhuri along with her husband opted for a traditional attire that just looked perfect for the wedding ceremony.

Filmmaker Karan Johar was also spotted at the wedding ceremony. He posed for the camera in style.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor with his wife were also among the attendees.

Music maestro AR Rahman along with his wife were seen posing for the camera as they arrived to attend the lavish ceremony.

Ace cricketers MS Dhoni was spotted along with his wife and daughter.Dhoni opted for a golden pathani suit while his daughter and wife looked ethereal in stunning ethnic ensembles

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians, captain, India's T20I captain and ODI vice-captain) posed with his brother Krunal Pandya (India cricketer and Former MI player) and Ishan Kishan (India cricketer and Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter). Krunal's wife accompanied him.

Atlee and Priya arrived at the wedding ceremony in traditional outfits. They posed for the camera and just looked stunning together.

On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick arrived at Kalina Airport, where they greeted the paparazzi with smiles and waved at them.

A while ago, the groom's gang made a special entry at the venue flaunting their customized outfits.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was spotted wearing a kurta with 'mere yaar ki shadi hai' written on it.Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor dazzled in vibrant lehengas flaunting 'Anant's brigade' message inscribed on the back of their ensembles.

WWE champion and actor John Cena surprised everyone with his desi look. The professional wrestler and actor Cena happily posed for shutterbugs in a powder blue bandhgala suit.

He elevated his appearance with his signature "you can't see me" pose.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13 and culminate with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on July 14, promising three days of revelry and jubilation for the Ambani and Merchant families.

The opulent affair promises to be a celebration of Indian culture, spirituality, and tradition on an unparalleled scale. The wedding decor theme is 'An Ode to Varanasi,' paying homage to the eternal city, its traditions, piety, culture, arts, crafts, and Banarasi cuisine.

Mukesh Ambani, paying homage to his late father Dhirubhai Ambani, has ensured his presence is felt at the wedding.

A portrait of the visionary industrialist has been prominently displayed at the venue, a touching gesture amidst the grandeur of the celebrations.

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has drawn an array of luminaries from across the globe.

