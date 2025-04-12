Hamrick confirmed the news, revealing that the couple has been engaged for "two or three years," as per Billboard.

Mick Jagger, the iconic frontman of The Rolling Stones, is engaged to his longtime partner, Melanie Hamrick.

Hamrick confirmed the news, revealing that the couple has been engaged for "two or three years," as per Billboard.

When asked about marriage, Hamrick shared, "Maybe one day we'll marry, maybe not. We are so happy in our current life that I would be too afraid to change anything," as quoted by Billboard.

The couple has been together since 2014 and shares an eight-year-old son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.

Hamrick recalled meeting Jagger in Japan, where The Rolling Stones and the American Ballet Theatre were both touring.

"We didn't even exchange phone numbers," she said, adding, "At the time, I wasn't in a relationship, but he was."

Their love was a slow burn, and they eventually began a relationship.

Jagger has seven other children from previous relationships, including Karis, Jade, Elizabeth, Georgia May, James, Gabriel, and Lucas.

Hamrick often features their son Deveraux on her Instagram account.

