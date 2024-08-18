Although these young stars are often surrounded by rumours and speculation, they keep things low-key and avoid talking about their relationships openly

National Couple Day 2024

Listen to this article National Couple Day: Did you know these GenZ stars might be dating? x 00:00

Bollywood’s Gen Z couples are keeping their relationships more private, choosing to stay out of the spotlight when it comes to their personal lives. Although these young stars are often surrounded by rumours and speculation, they keep things low-key and avoid talking about their relationships openly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumored to be dating for a while now. They’ve been spotted together at parties and movie dates. It all started when Palak tried to hide her face after being photographed with Ibrahim during a dinner date, and the buzz grew stronger when Ibrahim was seen carrying her jacket after a movie night. A report from Bollywood Life claims they’ve been in a relationship for three years but prefer to keep it low-key. An insider mentioned that while they’re dating, they avoid being photographed together and are just enjoying each other's company. They met through mutual friends about three and a half years ago, and their friendship gradually turned into a relationship.

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor, who has often hinted at her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, hasn’t openly confirmed it. But during a recent interview while promoting her movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, she got emotional when asked about her support system. Janhvi revealed that Shikhar has been in her life since she was a teenager and mentioned that they both share each other’s dreams.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur-Walker Blanco

Ananya Panday was rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur for some time. Recently, there’s been talk about her breakup with Aditya, and now it seems she may have moved on. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Ananya was spotted having a close moment with a mystery man during the baraat procession. Photos from the event have circulated online, showing the man holding Ananya close. Some social media users are speculating that the man might be Walker Blanco, who works at Vantara.

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, have been making headlines recently. Talk about their relationship picked up after they both debuted in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie has brought them into the spotlight, and rumors about them dating started when they were often seen together.

Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill’s rumoured relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, has been a hot topic in gossip circles. The 25-year-old cricketer frequently makes headlines due to ongoing speculation about his personal life. From sharing photos with similar backgrounds to Sara being spotted at Shubman’s matches, the alleged couple continues to spark buzz with their rumored connection.

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be in a relationship. Talk of their possible romance began while working on Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was their acting debut. Although they haven’t confirmed anything publicly, their rumoured relationship has been a subject of online chatter. They’re often seen together at events, including a recent photo-op with Khushi’s sister Janhvi and her partner Shikhar Pahariya at the Ambani wedding.

Shanaya Kapoor-Karan Kothari

In January, the Hindustan Times reported that Shanaya Kapoor is dating Karan Kothari, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who supposedly attended the same university in Los Angeles as her. Unlike others in her circle, Karan isn’t from the film industry and runs a startup in LA. The two are said to have met while studying in LA. Though Shanaya has kept her personal life private, rumours about their relationship grew stronger after Karan was seen at several Bollywood parties. According to the HT report, Shanaya has introduced him to her friends and colleagues as her partner.