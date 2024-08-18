Breaking News
Mpox: Prithviraj Chavan demands testing, quarantine protocol at Mumbai airport
Atal Setu rescue: Milind Narvekar meets brave cops, Ola driver who saved woman's life
Uddhav, Sharad Pawar to share dais with Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally in Mumbai
Majhi Ladki Bahin yojana: Maharashtra govt formally launches scheme
Kolkata rape-murder case: Doctors, hospitals in Maharashtra join protests
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > National Couple Day Did you know these GenZ stars might be dating

National Couple Day: Did you know these GenZ stars might be dating?

Updated on: 18 August,2024 11:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Although these young stars are often surrounded by rumours and speculation, they keep things low-key and avoid talking about their relationships openly

National Couple Day: Did you know these GenZ stars might be dating?

National Couple Day 2024

Listen to this article
National Couple Day: Did you know these GenZ stars might be dating?
x
00:00

Bollywood’s Gen Z couples are keeping their relationships more private, choosing to stay out of the spotlight when it comes to their personal lives. Although these young stars are often surrounded by rumours and speculation, they keep things low-key and avoid talking about their relationships openly.


Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have been rumored to be dating for a while now. They’ve been spotted together at parties and movie dates. It all started when Palak tried to hide her face after being photographed with Ibrahim during a dinner date, and the buzz grew stronger when Ibrahim was seen carrying her jacket after a movie night. A report from Bollywood Life claims they’ve been in a relationship for three years but prefer to keep it low-key. An insider mentioned that while they’re dating, they avoid being photographed together and are just enjoying each other's company. They met through mutual friends about three and a half years ago, and their friendship gradually turned into a relationship.



Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya
Janhvi Kapoor, who has often hinted at her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, hasn’t openly confirmed it. But during a recent interview while promoting her movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, she got emotional when asked about her support system. Janhvi revealed that Shikhar has been in her life since she was a teenager and mentioned that they both share each other’s dreams.


Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur-Walker Blanco
Ananya Panday was rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur for some time. Recently, there’s been talk about her breakup with Aditya, and now it seems she may have moved on. At Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, Ananya was spotted having a close moment with a mystery man during the baraat procession. Photos from the event have circulated online, showing the man holding Ananya close. Some social media users are speculating that the man might be Walker Blanco, who works at Vantara.

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda
Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, have been making headlines recently. Talk about their relationship picked up after they both debuted in the Netflix film The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie has brought them into the spotlight, and rumors about them dating started when they were often seen together.

Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill’s rumoured relationship with Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, has been a hot topic in gossip circles. The 25-year-old cricketer frequently makes headlines due to ongoing speculation about his personal life. From sharing photos with similar backgrounds to Sara being spotted at Shubman’s matches, the alleged couple continues to spark buzz with their rumored connection.

Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are rumoured to be in a relationship. Talk of their possible romance began while working on Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which was their acting debut. Although they haven’t confirmed anything publicly, their rumoured relationship has been a subject of online chatter. They’re often seen together at events, including a recent photo-op with Khushi’s sister Janhvi and her partner Shikhar Pahariya at the Ambani wedding.

Shanaya Kapoor-Karan Kothari
In January, the Hindustan Times reported that Shanaya Kapoor is dating Karan Kothari, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur who supposedly attended the same university in Los Angeles as her. Unlike others in her circle, Karan isn’t from the film industry and runs a startup in LA. The two are said to have met while studying in LA. Though Shanaya has kept her personal life private, rumours about their relationship grew stronger after Karan was seen at several Bollywood parties. According to the HT report, Shanaya has introduced him to her friends and colleagues as her partner.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Gen Z relationships Celebrity Life janhvi kapoor Ananya Panday Shanaya Kapoor bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK