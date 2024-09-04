Known for his role as 'Thangaballi' in the movie 'Chennai Express', Nikitin Dheer took to Instagram, where he has 403K followers, and dropped a family picture

Nikitin Dheer with his family

Listen to this article Nikitin Dheer marks 10 years of marital bliss with Kratika Sengar; shares adorable family photo x 00:00

Actor Nikitin Dheer has celebrated 10 years of marital bliss with his wife and actress Kratika Sengar, and shared a heartwarming picture with his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best known for his role as 'Thangaballi' in the movie 'Chennai Express', Nikitin took to Instagram, where he has 403K followers, and dropped a family picture.

The photo shows Nikitin wearing a black tee-shirt and sitting on a couch. His wife Kratika is sitting in front of him, wearing a yellow kurta. Their daughter is sitting on the lap of Kratika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by निकितिन धीर (@nikitindheer)

The snap also features their pet dog.

The post is captioned as: "Happy 10... #harharmahadev".

It got a heart from Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra.

Kushal Tandon dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Vivan Bhathena commented: "God bless".

Vikas Gupta said: "Such a lovely capture".

The couple had tied the knot on September 3, 2014.

Nikitin, who is the son of actor Pankaj Dheer, made his acting debut in 2008 with Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama 'Jodhaa Akbar', in which he co-starred alongside Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as Sharifuddin Hussain, Akbar's brother-in-law.

He has then appeared in movies like-- 'Mission Istaanbul', 'Ready', 'Dabangg 2', 'Housefull 3', 'Freaky Ali', 'Goutham Nanda', 'Shershaah', 'Sooryavanshi', 'Antim: The Final Truth', and 'Cirkus'.

The actor has also featured in TV shows-- 'Dwarkadheesh Bhagwan Shree Krishn', 'Naagarjuna-Ek Yoddha', 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Naagin 3'. He is currently seen as Ravana in 'Shrimad Ramayan'.

Nikitin next has Kannada action thriller 'Martin' in the pipeline. Directed by AP Arjun, from a story by Arjun Sarja, and produced by Uday K. Mehta, the film stars Dhruva Sarja, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, and Achyuth Kumar.

On the other hand, Kratika was last seen as the lead in 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki'. She has featured in shows -- 'Service Wali Bahu', 'Punar Vivah', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'.