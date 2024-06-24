Nita Ambani reached Varanasi to offer invitations for her son’s grand wedding ceremony to Lord Shiva

In Pic: Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani reaches Kashi Vishwanath Temple to offer Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invitation



Nita Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in July. Ahead of the big day, Nita Ambani reached Varanasi to offer invitations for her son’s grand wedding ceremony to Lord Shiva. Nita also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. During her time in Varanasi, Nita addressed the media and shared her excitement as she offers the wedding card to the Almighty.

While addressing the news agency ANI, Nita Ambani said, “Bas abhi to Bholenath ka darshan karne ja rhi hun aur uske baad Ganga aarti karne ja rhi hun, to I am very excited [Right now, I am going to have a darshan of Lord Shiva and then to attend the Ganga aarti, so I am very excited].”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani says, "I offered prayers to lord Shiva. I am feeling very blessed. Today I came here with the invitation for the wedding of Anant and Radhika to offer it to the almighty. I came here after 10 years.… https://t.co/KpZGiAWzvq pic.twitter.com/JY6aqFi7bn — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

#WATCH | Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson, Nita Ambani attended the Ganga Aarti at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. pic.twitter.com/pCOnqdg40f — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

“Aaj nimantran patra lekar aai hun mere Anant aur Radhika ke shadi ka to bas shree ke charnon me ye mai aaj lekar aai hun dene ke lie [Today, I have brought the wedding invitation of my Anant and Radhika. I have come to present it at the feet of the Lord],” she added.

#WATCH | Varanasi: Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani says, "...It is my fortune that I have come here during Ganga Aarti. It feels so good...There is so much 'Shakti' here..." pic.twitter.com/GvIM9Vt6cv — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2024

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding ceremony

The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to the traditional Hindu Vedic customs. The main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function. Guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire.

The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings.The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'