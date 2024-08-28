Today is a special day for them because it marks four years since they first admitted they were deeply in love

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee

Prateik Babbar and actress Priya Banerjee found love in each other, and after dating for almost three years, they got engaged in November 2023. Today is a special day for them because it marks four years since they first admitted they were deeply in love. To celebrate, they shared some affectionate photos on social media.

Check out Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's new loved-up pics

The couple shared a joint post on Instagram with two photos that could make any single person a bit envious. In the first picture, they’re gazing into each other’s eyes while lying comfortably on their bed. The second image captures how at ease and happy they feel in each other’s arms. In the caption, they expressed their excitement about spending the rest of their lives together.

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee's new loved-up pics:

Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee adopt a new dog 'Rocco'

In the heartwarming world of celebrities, the joy of adding a new member to the family often comes with a wagging tail and a bundle of energy. This holds especially true for actors Priya Banerjee and Prateik Patil Babbar, who recently welcomed a new puppy into their lives, joining their beloved dog Chico.

The couple has always been known for their love of animals, and this latest addition has only added to their happiness. Priya and Prateik, who are proud 'parents' to Chico, a handsome furball often seen accompanying them on their adventures, decided to expand their fur family with an adorable puppy named Rocco.

The introduction of Rocco into their lives was met with nothing more than sheer delight and affection, evident from these heartwarming pictures as Priya and Prateik can be seen showering Rocco with love and affection, welcoming him into their home and hearts.

Both Priya and Prateik have always been commendable pet parents, as evidenced by their active presence on social media, where they often share glimpses of their life with Chico and now Rocco. Despite their demanding schedules, they prioritize quality time with their pets, emphasizing the importance of companionship and care.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prateik will next be seen in Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu starrer Indo-UK co-production 'Lioness'. The actor will essay the role of a Sikh character for the first time. Excited about the film, Prateik said in a statement, "It is an honour for me to be part of a film that celebrates the legacy of the granddaughter of our Sher-e-Punjab - Maharajah Ranjit Singh. I will be playing the role of Rajdeep Singh, a British Sikh living in the 1990s in Southhall. The character has given me a chance to understand and get closer to my Punjabi heritage. It is a huge responsibility."