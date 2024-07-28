Breaking News
Mumbai weather update: Finally! IMD forecasts clearer skies, respite from downpour
These ‘suckers’ will help BMC clean Mumbai
Mumbai rains: Lake levels steady with not much rain
Mumbai: Campus’ battle against junk food
Maharashtra: No concrete plans for invisible road
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Weddings And Relationships News > Article > Soha celebrates 10 yrs of engagement with Kunal in Paris This city will always have my heart

Soha celebrates 10 yrs of engagement with Kunal in Paris: This city will always have my heart

Updated on: 28 July,2024 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Soha Ali Khan is currently on a family vacation in Europe with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu

Soha celebrates 10 yrs of engagement with Kunal in Paris: This city will always have my heart

Picture Courtesy/Soha Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Soha celebrates 10 yrs of engagement with Kunal in Paris: This city will always have my heart
x
00:00

Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is currently on a family vacation in Europe with her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu, on Saturday shared pictures from their holiday, reminiscing about their engagement in Paris 10 years ago.


Taking to Instagram, Soha, who has 3.7 million followers, posted a series of photos featuring Kunal and their daughter Inaaya.



The first picture shows the couple holding each other and posing on the picturesque streets of Paris.


Soha is wearing a black top, blue flared jeans, and a grey coat, while Kunal looks dapper in a plain white T-shirt and green trousers, accessorised with a red cap and a silver chain.

Other photos show the couple exploring the majestic city.

One picture features their daughter Inaaya placing a candle in a church, and another captures the iconic Eiffel Tower.

The post is captioned: "Ten years ago, almost to this day, we got engaged in Paris, and this city will always have my heart (and my toothbrush, which I left behind at the hotel)."

The couple, who started dating in 2009, got engaged in July 2014 in Paris and tied the knot in Mumbai on January 25, 2015.

On the work front, Soha, the younger sister of actor Saif Ali Khan, is known for her roles in movies like 'Rang De Basanti', 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Tera Kya Hoga Johnny', and 'Saheb', 'Biwi Aur Gangster Returns'. She has also appeared in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

Kunal has worked in movies such as 'Raja Hindustani', 'Kalyug', 'Traffic Signal', 'Golmaal 3', 'Blood Money', 'Golmaal Again', 'Lootcase', and most recently 'Madgaon Express'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

soha ali khan kunal khemu Inaaya Naumi Kemmu paris bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK