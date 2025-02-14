Valentine's Day 2025: Content creator couple Vishakha Biswas and Divesh Khatri speak to Mid-day about expectation vs reality in relationships

Content creator couple Vishakha Biswas and Divesh Khatri are one of the most loved people on the internet. They make happy and fun situational content as they go about navigating through life with each other. The couple who have over 725k followers on Instagram term themselves as 'a pair of weirdos' in the bio of their joint social media handle. On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the lovely couple talk to Mid-day.com about keeping it real.

Expectation vs Reality

Vishakha and Divesh have thrived on the cluttered social media space by being their true selves. Talking about the realities of life and relationship, the couple admit that it is nothing like the movies project them. "Life and relationship is not at all like the movies. That is only for entertainment purpose. No body is going to extend their hand out from a train and call out 'Anjali Anjali'. You have to solve your own problems. Communicate, respect, love, trust, kindness, sweetness, everything needs to be there (in a relationship), " says Divesh.

Adding to it, Vishakha shares, "Making a relationship work takes a lot of effort. It cannot happen overnight. It is an everyday effort. Marriage is an everyday effort."

Things to discuss before tying the knot

Having married in 2021, the couple sure have some pointers for people of the current generation who plan to marry soon. "The first one is roles and responsibility. In everyday life, it is bound to happen that you both will keep on losing it on each other because you get confused as to what work needs to be allotted to whom," says Vishakha.

Divesh continues, "Second is plan your finances. Both your contributions should be one contribution. It is not his money or your money. It is the house's money that you bring to the table. You have to be clear of how much is your savings, investments, additional expenses, debts, etc."

And lastly, "Third is whether or not you want children. A lot of couple do not address this topic and it is really important to address to avoid any surprises in the future."

Pros and cons of being a couple on the internet

Vishakha and Divesh are happy to share their stories with their large audience. "We have a lot of audience with whom we share so much happiness. We are happy to see people receive our stories so well. When people respond back to us saying that this video helped us, it feels good that our relationship is out there helping people," they say.

The couple has not faced cons so far on being out there on the internet but are very mindful of their social media presence. "We haven't faced much cons yet but the fact that our life is out there and accessible to so many people, it can be misused. On the other hand, we try to protect ourselves, our families and friends as much as possible."