Mandira Bedi shares old pic with late husband Raj Kaushal: 'We would have been married 26 years'

Updated on: 14 February,2025 04:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Mandira Bedi recently took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and penned an emotional Valentine's Day and anniversary wish for her late husband Raj Kaushal

In Pic: Mandira Bedi & Raj Kundra

Actress Mandira Bedi recently took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and penned an emotional Valentine's Day and anniversary wish for her late husband Raj Kaushal. She dropped a short video that opened with the words, "Happy anniversary Raj". Later, we get to see a throwback photograph from Mandira Bedi, and Raj Kaushal's wedding. "We would have been married 26 years today..Miss you #raji .. #happyvalentinesday", she captioned the post.


Mandira Bedi tied the knot with Raj Kaushal on February 14, 1999. For the unversed, Raj Kaushal passed away on June 30, 2021 due to a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Mandira Bedi, their son Vir, and daughter Tara.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)


Previously, Mandira Bedi talked about her late husband during the "Humans of Bombay" podcast. She revealed that the first year after Raj’s Kaushal death was the hardest for her, however, things are a bit easier for her now.

She disclosed, “The only way out is through. Of course, my children and I think of him every day. It’s not like we’ve forgotten him. The first year was very, very, very, very hard. The first of everything is just impossible to deal with. The first birthday, the first anniversary, the first Diwali, the first Christmas, the first New Year. The second one is a little bit easier, the third one is a little bit easier.”

Mandira Bedi stated that there are moments when the family is reminded of him due to a song.

She added, “As human beings, we are always a work in progress. What I can do now is talk about it. It makes me emotional, but I can. There was a time I couldn’t. But I won’t break down. I started working two months after it happened. I have to support my family and myself. I need to do it for my children."

Meanwhile, Mandira Bedi was last seen in the series "The Railway Men", co-starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan.

