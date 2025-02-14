Shivangi and Arjun

Shivangi Sharma and Arjun Sengupta

Valentine's Day 2025: Shivangi Sharma and Arjun Sengupta reveal the biggest red flags in a relationship | Exclusive

It's Valentine's Day 2025 and power couple Shivangi Sharma and Arjun Sengupta who have been entertaining their fans with rib-tickling videos and fun reels speak exclusively to Mid-day about their plans, traits they love about each other, biggest red flags, and more.

Shivangi and Arjun's relationship

Shivangi and Arjun met via mutual friends, started talking, and instantly clicked. When asked what they think about going public with their relationship, the lovebirds state, "If you love someone and you're comfortable with that person, then it's fine. If you are sure about the relationship, there's nothing wrong with going public. And as far as trolls are concerned, we block and delete anything that we don't like."

What do you love about your partner?

Arjun says that he's discovered that Shivangi is extremely zen. "It could be the most chaotic of situations, but she would keep her calm and like try to understand the situation. Secondly, she's really good with money. She knows how to invest and how to work around it. And thirdly, I realized that if she likes someone, it could be anyone, she gives her full heart to that person. And she's always there for that person."

Shivangi adds that Arjun is kind and well-mannered. "He's the most kind person I've ever met in life. He's terrible with money. He does not know how to handle money. That's when I come into the picture and we balance things out. And he's very charming. He makes people very comfortable around them in no time. (1:31) He's a man of few words, but he makes people very comfortable," she says.

Red flags and social media presence

When asked where one draws the line in terms of content that shouldn't be out there, the two maintain, "Any type of content that demeans someone or is derogatory to someone shouldn't be out there."

Citing the biggest red flags in a relationship, Shivangi asserts, "If someone does not know how to handle their anger properly, then yeah, it is quite scary." "For me, the biggest red flag is someone who is not respectful of their surroundings or the people around them. If they're not respecting them, that is a big red flag," says Arjun.

Plans for Valentine's Day 2025

Shivangi and Arjun concluded by saying, "This year we are planning to go for dinner somewhere. We're actually a little swamped with work, so we are planning to get some time out and go for dinner. Nice dinner in a restaurant that we haven't explored yet."