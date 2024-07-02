Fans are upset that Natasa Stankovic didn't mention the World Cup victory or praise Hardik and Team India in her first post since victory

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Natasa Stankovic posted on social media for the first time since India’s T20 World Cup win, where her husband, Hardik Pandya, played a key role. However, fans were upset that she didn't mention the World Cup victory or praise Hardik and Team India in her post.

Are Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya still together?

She posted a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her stylish outfit, which included a white cropped shirt, grey striped pants, and a designer mini bag.

Captioning the post "fit check," Natasa completed her look with silver earrings and a watch.

One user wrote, "Hardik wins the World Cup... where is the appreciation post...?" Another penned, "Natasha bhabhi, we can't take it anymore, just tell us if you are still with Hardik or not."

Another fan said, "Bhai story too daal dete india ke wc jitne ki 🙂"

Did Hardik Pandya call wife Natasa Stankovic after ICC T20 World Cup 2024 win?

Hardik Pandya's bowling played a crucial role as India ended their ICC trophy drought by winning their second ICC T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final in Barbados on Saturday. After the match, Hardik was visibly emotional as India clinched their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Visuals of the cricketer, who has been in the spotlight amid rumours of separation from his wife Natasa Stankovic, are now going viral.

In some photos, Hardik was seen sitting on the pitch and having a video call on his phone with someone. Fans flooded the comments section of an Instagram post, speculating about who Hardik was talking to after the match. While some suggested it could be Natasa, others believed he might have been talking to his mother or his brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his model-wife Natasa Stankovic have been making headlines following rumours of a divorce. They got married on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their first child, son Agastya, on July 30 of the same year. While the two have maintained complete silence over the matter, Natasa has now restored their wedding pictures on her Instagram account. One of the reasons for rumors of the divorce floating was the archiving of wedding pictures by Natasa.