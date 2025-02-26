Breaking News
Arjun Kapoor is 'buzzin' with his new hairdo

Arjun Kapoor is 'buzzin' with his new hairdo

Updated on: 26 February,2025 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

However, the actor didn't stop at a single picture. Earlier on Monday, Arjun treated fans to a full reel as he showcased his makeover journey

Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated fans to a brand-new look, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his grooming session, calling Hakim a "maestro at work." The picture shows him sitting in the salon chair, fully enjoying the transformation.


Dressed in a black sweatshirt, accessorized with a silver chain and matching watch, Arjun looked cool as he sported sunglasses and playfully admired his reflection while Hakim worked his "magic". However, the actor didn't stop at a single picture. Earlier on Monday, Arjun treated fans to a full reel as he showcased his makeover journey.


The video showed behind-the-scenes glimpses of his hair transformation with a dramatic black-and-white montage of him at the salon. The video later transitioned into color, showcasing his fresh new look. Arjun can also be seen joking and saying, "Char saal ki mehnat, char saal ka emotion, char saal ki mehnat, char buzz mein chala gaya."


 
 
 
 
 
On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is currently starring in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also stars Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, and Shakti Kapoor. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi hit theaters on February 21.

