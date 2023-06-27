Birthday special: Revisit some timeless songs of legendary music composer R.D. Burman

On the birth anniversary of the celebrated music composer, let us revisit some of his iconic songs

R.D. Burman

Rahul Dev Burman, more popularly known as R.D. Burman was a legendary music composer, who enchanted Indian and global audiences with his unique and versatile musical compositions. Son of music director SD Burman and known as Panchamda by his fans, the composer is celebrating his birth anniversary today.

Over the course of several decades, RD Burman has captivated audiences with his renowned music in both Hindi and Bengali films. Burman created timeless classics such as 'O Haseena Zulfonwali Jane Jahan' and 'Meri Pyari Bindu'. Panchamda worked with artists such as Gulzar, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar to create songs for every mood and occasion.

On his birth anniversary, take a stroll down memory lane and revisit some of his evergreen classics-

O Haseena Zulfonwale Jane Jahan

The popular song from the 1966 film 'Teesri Manzil', directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Nasir Hussain is one of his R.D. Burman's iconic creations. Sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle, it is also remembered by audiences for Shammi Kapoor and Helen's dance performances.

Kya Jaanu Sajan

When Majrooh Sultanpuri's heartbreaking lyrics are accompanied by RD Burman's haunting melody and Lata Mangeshkar's nightingale voice, magic is birthed. The song from the movie, 'Baharon Ke Sapne', was picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh, and will stay with you a long time after you listen to it.

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

The famous song sung by Kishore Kumar from the film 'Mere Jeevan Saathi' is among Panchamda's most famous romantic tracks. It is also among Rajesh Khanna's hit numbers.

Raina Beeti Jaaye

Raina Beeti Jaaye from 'Amar Prem' is a timeless classic -- that will move anybody from older fans of Panchamda to even young listeners growing up on a diet of new Bollywood music. Panchamda was arguably the first music director to combine semi-classical Hindustani music with guitar strokes. In, 'Raina beeti jaaye', he makes use of the dilruba, sarangi, santoor, flute and tabla for the orchestration of his melody, but truly arrives with the haunting mellow strokes of guitar.

Chanda O Chanda

R.D's 'Chanda O Chanda' from 'Lakhon Me Ek' once again deploys a singularly unique semi-classical-Western fusion for the time. Kishore Kumar's calming voice elevates a modest arrangement. An elegantly restrained use of guitar, violin and dholak keeps bringing you back to this lullaby

Bachke Rehna Re Baba

The song from the movie 'Pukar' starring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Randhir Kapoor was sung by RD Burman, Asha Bhosle, and Kishore Kumar and the music was composed by RD Burman.

Chura Liya

R.D. Burman was a true maverick when it came to experimentation of not just melodies but the range of sounds that could be incorporated in them.

From blowing in an empty beer bottle for the prelude of Mehbooba Mehbooba (Sholay, 1975) or asking singer Annette Pinto to make gargling sounds to record the background score for Amitabh Bachchan's evil version in Satte Pe Satta (1982), Pancham Da was a visionary ahead of his times. In the playful, Chura Liya from 'Yaadon Ki Baarat,' the enigmatic introductory tinkling sound was created by clinking spoons and glasses.

