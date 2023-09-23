Breaking News
Brahma Kumari's Shivani reaches Udaipur for Parineeti, Raghav’s wedding

Updated on: 23 September,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Brahma Kumari's sister Shivani reached Udaipur to join Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding

Pic/Yogen Shah and Instagram

As actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP Leader Raghav Chadha’s wedding celebrations are in full swing, another popular figure, Brahma Kumari's sister Shivani reached Udaipur to join the couple. 


A video shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani shows Brahma Kumari Shivani at the Udaipur airport as the pre-wedding festivities kickstarter at The Leela Palace. 


On Saturday morning, Parineeti’s  'choora' ceremony took place at 10 a.m. at the Maharaja Suite, The Leela Palace. Going by the wedding invitation that went viral on social media 'Adorn with love,' is the theme of the morning function. 


Following which, a welcome lunch is planned at around 1 p.m. for the guests. The bride and groom families will party the night away from 7 p.m. and the theme is 'Let's party like it's 90s'.

On September 24, the wedding will take place.  The pheras are expected to take place at 4.00 p.m. on Sunday and the Vidaii will happen at 6.30 p.m.

The reception gala at the Leela Palace Courtyard at 8.30 p.m.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

