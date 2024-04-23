Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. They have two kids - Misha and Zain.

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article 'Can you behave': Shahid Kapoor loses his cool at paparazzi as they hound him and Mira post dinner date x 00:00

Bollywood heartthrob Shahid Kapoor was spotted with his wife Mira after a dinner date at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. The duo twinned in black as Shahid flaunted his ripped physique in casuals, while Mira kept it chic in a satin ensemble. As the two headed out, they were hounded by the paparazzi stationed outside.

Annoyed by the chaos and constant chasing, Shahid lost his cool at the shutterbugs and was heard in one of the videos saying, “Guys, can you stop it? Can you behave yourself please?”

Watch the video below.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Shahid was recently seen in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Written and directed by first-time filmmakers Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' features Shahid as a man who falls in love with a robot, named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film opened to mixed reviews. The film also has veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia.

He will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Deva' which also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam films like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'. It is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. 'Deva' will be released in theatres on Dussehra 2024.

Shahid is also set to headline the mythological drama 'Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues'. It delves into the legend of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata, believed to walk among us even today. Set in the present era marked by rapid technological advancements and humanity's remarkable capabilities, Ashwatthama confronts the challenges of modernity, facing off against formidable adversaries in a high-octane, action-packed narrative. As the mystery of a legendary figure thrust into the chaos of the present day unravels, the film explores the inner psyche of an immortal being, revealing how he perceives the world he has witnessed for thousands of years.

