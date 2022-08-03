Breaking News
Mumbai: Mid-monsoon dry spell likely to end later this week
Mumbai: BMC to strip licences of shops encouraging illegal hawkers
Mumbai sees second day with no deaths but Covid-19 cases rise
Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde loyalist, ex-minister Samant's car 'attacked' in Pune
Kalwa-Mumbra commuters call off agitation on August 6
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Elli AvrRam receives a warm surprise from her fan on her birthday

Elli AvrRam receives a warm surprise from her fan on her birthday 

Updated on: 03 August,2022 02:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The dazzling diva on the work front is a part of some big league projects like Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Naane Varuven opposite Dhanush

Elli AvrRam receives a warm surprise from her fan on her birthday 

Elli AvrRam/picture courtesy: PR


The scintillating Elli AvrRam just celebrated her birthday with her close-knit gang recently in Mumbai and the pictures have been doing the rounds of social media. Now there is another video that has surfaced and it’s of a fan surprising her on her special day by travelling to Mumbai.

It is adorable how the die-hard fan named Juned travelled from Surat to Mumbai and brought a cute gift for Elli for her birthday. It seems to be a lovely moment exchanged between the two and we must say our Pan India star Elli has been winning the hearts of people with her power-packed performances and screen presence. 

Also Read: I'm very excited to begin my journey for 'Ganapath', says Elli AvrRam


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elli AvrRam (@elliavrram)

Elli in this cute gesture says," Yesterday was a day filled with unexpected surprises I must say the biggest surprise was to meet a fan that came all the way from Surat, to wish me. Thank you Juned for your gesture and gift.  And thank you dear papz for the birthday cake and wishes x And lots of love to you all who have wished me  I’m forever grateful."

The dazzling diva on the work front is a part of some big league projects like Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Naane Varuven opposite Dhanush.

Also Read: Elli AvrRam: Super thrilled to be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan

elli avram bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK