Elli AvrRam receives a warm surprise from her fan on her birthday 

The dazzling diva on the work front is a part of some big league projects like Ganapath with Tiger Shroff, Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Naane Varuven opposite Dhanush

Elli AvrRam/picture courtesy: PR

The scintillating Elli AvrRam just celebrated her birthday with her close-knit gang recently in Mumbai and the pictures have been doing the rounds of social media. Now there is another video that has surfaced and it’s of a fan surprising her on her special day by travelling to Mumbai.

It is adorable how the die-hard fan named Juned travelled from Surat to Mumbai and brought a cute gift for Elli for her birthday. It seems to be a lovely moment exchanged between the two and we must say our Pan India star Elli has been winning the hearts of people with her power-packed performances and screen presence.

Elli in this cute gesture says," Yesterday was a day filled with unexpected surprises I must say the biggest surprise was to meet a fan that came all the way from Surat, to wish me. Thank you Juned for your gesture and gift. And thank you dear papz for the birthday cake and wishes x And lots of love to you all who have wished me I’m forever grateful."

