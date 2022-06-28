Exclusive! Bobby Deol: Everyone wanted me to play a Richie Rich character

The actor is glad he is finally getting to experiment with different roles

Bobby Deol/Instagram

Bobby Deol, who surprised fans with his role as Vijay Singh Dagar in Love Hostel, where he played a a ruthless mercenary, says he is glad he is finally being offered such roles. The actor who has played the wealthy, lover boy in several films during the 90s' is excited about the current phase of his career.

Your dark character in Love Hostel took fans by surprise...

Everybody was very excited because you don't usually get characters that are completely different from your personality. The best things happen when you challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone. Working with the director, Shankar Raman was an amazing experience, his way of narrating scripts is so different from other directors I worked with. The kind of response I got feels really good because speaking Haryanvi was also a challenge.

How do you get into that zone while playing a negative character?

I’m more of a spontaneous actor once I understand the script it comes naturally to me. You have to be consistent with a role like this one and my character didn’t speak much but still had to express what he was feeling.

The audience has seen you play the wealthy romantic hero in the 90s' this is quite a change...

End of the day it’s always been difficult for me to be cast in these roles because everyone wanted me to play a Richie Rich character. I’m happy that times have changed and the audiences want actors to play different characters, instead of being typecast. I’m glad actors, especially I am getting these kind of roles and fans have accepted me.

Where do we see you next?

I'm working on Animal and Apne 2, I can't speak about other projects as yet.

Love Hostel will have it's world television premiere on &pictures on 2nd July.

