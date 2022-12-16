Breaking News
Happy Birthday John Abraham: The actor's adorable moments with pets Bailey and Sia

Updated on: 17 December,2022 09:31 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

John turns 50 today

Happy Birthday John Abraham: The actor's adorable moments with pets Bailey and Sia

Credit: John Abraham


Actor John Abraham who celebrates his 50th birthday today, is known to be a huge animal lover and is pet parent to his dogs Bailey and Sia. The actor has created an Instagram account for his pets where fans get adorable updates about John's pet family.


Here's looking at some cute posts



Here is Sia getting some birthday kisses from John and wife Priya Runchal. Not just that Sia also has her own special birthday cake with and an emoji that conveys how much her parents love her. 


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bailey & Sia Abraham (@abraham_bailey)

Bailey and Sia are all set for Christmas! Are you?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bailey & Sia Abraham (@abraham_bailey)

We wonder where John and his pets are headed today?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bailey & Sia Abraham (@abraham_bailey)

Bailey catching forty winks

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bailey & Sia Abraham (@abraham_bailey)

Did Bailey and Sia scare you?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bailey & Sia Abraham (@abraham_bailey)

Lounging with dad

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bailey & Sia Abraham (@abraham_bailey)

