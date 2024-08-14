'Dangal' starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role was based on India's first female wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films

Posters of Dangal and Mary Kom

Listen to this article Independence Day: ‘Dangal’ to ‘Mary Kom’, 9 sports dramas that ignite patriotic fervour x 00:00

As India gears up to celebrate another year of Independence Day, we take a look at sports dramas that ignited patriotic fervour. From Shah Rukh Khan’s epic monologue in ‘Chak De! India’ to unearthing the hidden stories of Syed Abdul Rahim in ‘Maidaan’, and Murlikant Petkar in ‘Chandu Champion’, we’ve got your holiday weekend binge-list sorted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chak De! India

Shah Rukh Khan's sports drama film 'Chak De India' is one of the most loved films in Indian cinema. Directed by Shimit Amin, the film was based on the journey of the Indian national women's hockey team, where Shah Rukha portrayed the role of the coach of the team. Released on August 10, 2007, the film received the National Award for Best Popular Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

‘83

Ranveer Singh's sports biopic '83' shows him portraying Kapil Dev, captain of the 1983 cricket World Cup-winning team. It also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R Badree and Pankaj Tripathi. It was on June 25, 1983, when India lifted their first-ever cricket World Cup title, defeating West Indies in the finals by 43 runs at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan and jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

Mary Kom

Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Indian boxer Mary Kom, Priyanka Chopra Jonas delivered a powerhouse performance that showcased her dedication and versatility as an actor. The film not only highlighted her physical transformation but also her ability to embody the spirit of a real-life hero.

Dangal

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari 'Dangal' was released in the year 2016. Starring actor Aamir Khan in the lead role the film was declared a blockbuster hit and is one of the highest-grossing Indian films. The film was based on India's first female wrestlers Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari and their father Mahaveer Singh Phogat.

Maidaan

Ajay Devgn’s film ‘Maidaan’ centers around the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the revered coach of the Indian national football team. Based on a true story, 'Maidaan' is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman. In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, the movie is all set to be released in theatres on April 10, 2024.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan Akhtar's portrayal of Milkha Singh was highly praised for his dedication and transformation into the character. Milkha Singh was one of India's most renowned athletes and a former national champion in the 400-meter race. The film depicts his inspiring journey, starting from his traumatic childhood during the Partition of India and Pakistan in 1947, where he lost most of his family members, to becoming a successful athlete and a national hero. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success.

Gold

In ‘Gold’ Akshay Kumar plays the role of Tapan Das, a character which is based on the man who led India to win gold in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. The films also marked the Bollywood debut of Mouni Roy.

Soorma

The movie starring Diljit Dosanjh is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a hockey player, Sandeep Singh, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser-known fact that Sandeep has been hailed as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr, which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'.

(With inputs from ANI)