Initially slated to hit screens in 2020, Khan’s long-delayed film Apno Se Bewafai to release this month, becoming his swansong

Late Irrfan Khan and Mahima Chaudhary

Listen to this article Irrfan Khan's 'Apno Se Bewafai' is all set to release on OTT this month x 00:00

The Song of Scorpions hit the theatres last week, reaffirming what we knew over the past three years — that Irrfan Khan’s demise in April 2020 left a void in Indian cinema that will never quite be filled. While the movie was being perceived as the late actor’s final big-screen release, it looks like we’ll witness his magic one more time. Apno Se Bewafai, which was stuck in the cans for the past four years, is being readied for a May 26 release.

In 2020, director Prakash Bhalekar had spoken to mid-day, stating that Apno Se Bewafai was lining up for an April 2 release (It’s a family entertainer with Irrfan, March 12, 2020). But the pandemic thwarted his plans. Producer Piyush Shah says, “We completed the film in 2018 and got the censor certificate in 2019, but its theatrical release got stuck because of the pandemic. [After the situation improved], the audience had stopped coming to the theatres. So, we thought it wise not to release it at such a time. Today, almost 70 per cent of the audiences have shifted to OTT entertainment. But now, we plan to release the film on May 26.”

At a time when so many movies are taking the digital route, did the team not consider seeking an OTT première for the Khan and Mahima Chaudhary-

starrer? The producer is keen on a big-screen release, after which he will choose a streaming partner for the project. “We are confident that audiences will come to watch our film. It’s a well-made family entertainer,” he adds.

Also Read: 'The Song of Scorpions' movie review: Can’t skip Irrfan’s swansong, no?

The drama explores the theme of infidelity through Khan’s character, who pursues an extra-marital affair. Shah adds, “Mahima plays a rich woman to whom Irrfan gets attracted. After he goes astray, he regrets his actions, but one cannot undo the past. The film is about the impact of his actions on his life and family. Irrfan was such a wonderful man, so grounded and down-to-earth.” Apno Se Bewafai has music composed by the late Bappi Lahiri.