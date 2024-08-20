Gather your loved ones, immerse yourself in these captivating stories, and let the celebration of Janmashtami be a time of reflection, inspiration, and joyful togetherness

Janmashtami 2024

Janmashtami 2024: Perfect watchlist to brighten up your festive mood

This Janmashtami, we've carefully curated the perfect watchlist for all of you. Our selection includes a range of films and shows that capture the essence of Lord Krishna's teachings and the spirit of this joyous festival. From timeless classics like Ramanand Sagar's 'Shree Krishna' to modern interpretations like 'OMG: Oh My God that explore spirituality with a touch of humour, our watchlist offers a diverse blend of entertainment and enlightenment. So, gather your loved ones, immerse yourself in these captivating stories, and let the celebration of Janmashtami be a time of reflection, inspiration, and joyful togetherness.

OMG: Oh My God!

This thought-provoking comedy-drama film, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, revolves around themes of faith, spirituality, and questioning conventional beliefs. It cleverly explores the story of a man who sues God in a contemporary setting, providing a unique and entertaining perspective on religious and philosophical matters. Watching this movie on Janmashtami can add a touch of enlightenment and humour to your celebration.

RadhaKrishn

The show focuses on the divine love story of Lord Krishna and Radha, exploring their eternal and spiritual connection. It beautifully portrays their relationship and the various events and adventures from Lord Krishna's life. ‘RadhaKrishn' gained immense popularity for its compelling storytelling, and the performances of the lead actors who portrayed Lord Krishna and Radha.



Jai Shri Krishna

'Jai Shri Krishna' is a popular Indian television serial that portrays the life and adventures of Lord Krishna, a beloved deity. This serial delves into the various phases of Lord Krishna's life.

Little Krishna

The animated show Little Krishna tells the story of Krishna, the Hindu deity, and an angel of Virdanan who was threatened by King Kansa but vanquished him using his extraordinary powers.

Krishna: The Birth

The animated film is a captivating story of Lord Vishnu's miraculous birth to Vasudev and Devaki in the form of newborn Krishna. The narrative takes place during a time when the human race was being tormented by the demonic powers of many monarchs posing as the regal authority.

Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishna



It is a popular Indian television series that originally aired from 2011 to 2012. The show depicted the life and times of Lord Krishna. It focused on the various aspects of Krishna's life, including his childhood, youth, and the epic events from the Mahabharata, where he played a pivotal role as a guide and philosopher.

The series was well-received by viewers for its production values, storytelling, and portrayal of Lord Krishna's divine persona.

Roll No. 21

'Roll No. 21' is an Indian animated television series produced by Cosmos-Maya. It originally aired on Cartoon Network India. The show is a modern-day adaptation of the classic tale of Lord Krishna, featuring the mischievous boy Kanhaiya, who is reincarnated as Kris, along with his friends and adventures in the school setting. The series combines elements of humour, action, and life lessons and is primarily targeted at children.

Shree Krishna

Ramanand Sagar's 'Shree Krishna' is a highly acclaimed Indian television series. His epic show is a retelling of the life and adventures of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered deities in Hindu mythology. 'Shree Krishna' captures various facets of Krishna's life.