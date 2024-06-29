Kalki 2898 AD: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna heaps praise for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2024 10:20 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Kalki 2898 AD: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have shared their opinion about Nag Ashwini's directorial

In Pic: Kalki 2898 AD poster

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is making headlines since its release, winning hearts worldwide. Now, rumored couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Devarakonda have separately reviewed the Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone starrer.


While praising Nag Ashwini's directorial, Rashmika took to her Twitter and wrote, “OH MY FREAKING GOD! @nagashwin7 you are a beautiful GENIUS! INCREDIBLE!! Congratulations Kalki. This film deserves all the love and more. Watching our mythical gods come alive on our screens is my favourite part of it. God!! What a film!!!”



Vijay Deverakonda, who made a cameo in the multi-starrer, expressed his thoughts saying, "Just watched the film. I don’t know what to say.. Overwhelmed. Indian cinema new level unlocked. Wth was that! I hope it makes 1000 crores and more.. #Kalki2898AD.”

Vijay's brother Anand also reviewed the movie, calling it a must-watch. Anand shared on his X account, "What a film #Kalki2898AD is. Absolutely brilliant. Nagi - Can’t express what I felt while watching. Overwhelming! Prabhas Sir - swag, action, comedy, and presence is rebellious. #Kalki2898AD is a must-watch and a film Indian cinema lovers should be proud of. Pushes many boundaries!! @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Earlier, the OG Superstar Rajinikanth tweeted his admiration towards the film. “Watched Kalki. WOW! What an epic movie! Director @nagashwin7 has taken Indian Cinema to a different level. Hearty congratulations to my dear friend @AswiniDutt @SrBachchan @PrabhasRaju @ikamalhaasan @deepikapadukone and the team of #Kalki2898AD. Eagerly awaiting Part2. God Bless.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, 'Kalki 2898 AD' boasts a stellar cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. With such an ensemble, the film is definitely a must-watch. Director Nag Ashwin hints at a fresh perspective on the Mahabharata. The film's futuristic setting suggests it might incorporate science fiction elements alongside established mythology. The exploration goes beyond mere aesthetics, suggesting a potential reimagining of the Mahabharata's core themes – dharma (righteousness) and karma (consequences of actions) – in the context of a future society with its complex moral landscape.

