Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Madhuri Dixit radiates a golden glow in saree

Madhuri Dixit radiates a golden glow in saree

Updated on: 26 March,2025 08:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the video, Madhuri, along with her team, was seen lip-syncing to the popular dialogue while sporting her sunglasses. The reel concluded with the entire team striking a pose together

Madhuri Dixit radiates a golden glow in saree

Picture Courtesy/Madhuri Dixit's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Madhuri Dixit radiates a golden glow in saree
x
00:00

Madhuri Dixit took to social media to share her photos in a saree, flaunting her golden glow.


Taking to her Instagram handle, the Dhak Dhak girl posted a couple of her gorgeous photos where she is seen posing in an orange saree that she paired with a statement green-colored neckpiece. Sharing her images, Madhuri wrote, “Golden hour, golden glow, and a heart full of sunshine.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)


Yesterday, the 'Devdas' actress shared a hilarious reel featuring the trending dialogue: “Everyone take it in. Mental picture. Here we go. In case you wanted to see it with sunglasses, here's your shot. Hello. Okay. Thank you so much.” Alongside the fun clip, she captioned the post with, “This was supposed to be my shot…I think? #HiTeam.”

In the video, Madhuri, along with her team, was seen lip-syncing to the popular dialogue while sporting her sunglasses. The reel concluded with the entire team striking a pose together.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit recently gave scintillating performances on her blockbuster songs at the star-studded IIFA 2025. She also posted a video of her with husband Dr. Shriram Nene from their appearance at the awards show.

Dixit captioned it, “I had such an amazing time at the 25th IIFA Awards! I’m truly honoured to have been a part of such a special event. Being surrounded by amazing friends and creating memories that will last forever was something I’ll always cherish. Feeling grateful for all these beautiful experiences. #IIFA25 #amazingfriends #memories.”

Work-wise, Madhuri was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” starring alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri. She is now gearing up for her next project, the web series “Mrs. Deshpande,” where she will take on the intense role of a serial killer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, this psychological thriller is a remake of a popular French series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhuri dixit Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK