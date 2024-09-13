Today, as Mahima Chaudhary celebrates her birthday, here's a look at her top 5 songs that never go out of trend

Mahima Chaudhary is a talented actress who wooed the audience with her debut itself. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 1997 film Pardes. For Mahima, it wasn’t always just her acting that won her praise; sometimes, her songs made her a sensation more than anything else. Today, as Mahima Chaudhary celebrates her birthday, here's a look at her top 5 songs that never go out of trend.

'I Love My India' from Pardes (1997)

The song 'I Love My India' from her debut film with Shah Rukh Khan became a blockbuster hit. The song is still played on various occasions, from Independence Day to Republic Day. 'I Love My India' has become a part of every patriotic playlist. The song, with its patriotic fervor and soulful music by the duo Nadeem-Shravan, is still cherished. Sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Hariharan, and Aditya Narayan, the track beautifully captures the essence of Indian culture and values. This song made her a household name and laid the foundation for her successful Bollywood career.

'Meri Mehbooba' from Pardes (1997)

Another hit from Pardes, 'Meri Mehbooba' is a romantic number that showcases the sweet chemistry between Mahima Chaudhary and her co-star, Shah Rukh Khan. Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the song is known for its melodious tune and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with anyone who has ever been in love. Mahima’s portrayal of a simple Indian girl who finds herself caught in a cross-cultural love story added depth to the song.

'Dil Kya Kare' from Dil Kya Kare (1999)

The song 'Dil Kya Kare' from the movie of the same name became an instant hit for its beautiful melody composed by Jatin-Lalit and heartfelt lyrics by Anand Bakshi. Sung by Alka Yagnik, the song is a soft romantic ballad that captures the pain and longing of love. The soft, romantic tune, the essence of pain in longing, and the picturesque backdrop of Ooty make this song a timeless gem.

'Aksar Is Duniya Mein' from Dhadkan (2002)

This song is a melodious and emotional track that captures the essence of longing and love. Sung by the legendary Alka Yagnik, it reflects the theme of separation. In this song from Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar's classic film Dhadkan, Mahima Chaudhary’s special appearance added depth to the whole scene in the film. The song became an instant hit.

'Aapka Aana Dil Dhadkana' from Kurukshetra (2000)

Mahima was not only focused on emotional tracks; she has also been a part of several peppy and upbeat songs. One such song was 'Aapka Aana Dil Dhadkana' from Kurukshetra, starring Sanjay Dutt. Sung by Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, it is a fun and flirtatious song that captures the excitement and thrill of new love. The catchy and lively beats of this song have made it a necessary addition to any party playlist.