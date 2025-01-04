Days before the release of Game Changer, actress Kiara Advani has been advised to rest due to exertion. The actress did not attend the Mumbai press meet of the film

Kiara Advani

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized and had to give the “Game Changer” press meet a skip as she has been advised to rest due to exertion.

A statement on behalf of the actress has been issued by her spokesperson, which read: “Kiara Advani has not been hospitalized. She has been advised to rest due to exertion as she has been working non-stop.”

It was earlier on Saturday reported that actress Kiara has been hospitalised in Mumbai. According to several sources and media outlets, it was said that the actress was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning. However now, her spokesperson has cleared the air.

Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with star Ram Charan in “Game Changer” directed by Shankar. Touted as a political drama, the film which is slated to release on January 10, 2025, has Ram Charan playing a double role.

The film follows an IAS officer with anger issues, who strives to combat corrupt politicians, including the CM Bobbili Mopidevi, for destroying his father Appanna's dream of a corruption-free country.

In December, Kiara revealed that she shot a song sequence over an extensive 13-day schedule for the first time. She posted a video of her rehearsing for the song ‘Dhop’ from “Game Changer.”

In the caption, Kiara revealed that this was the first time she filmed a movie song for 13 days on a set that felt like being in Disneyland.

She wrote: “Here’s a sneak peek of my first day at rehearsal for the first schedule of Game Changer. We started the film with the shoot of the song #Dhop beautifully conceptualised by @shanmughamshankar Sir.”

The actress added, “It was the first time I shot a movie song for 13 days on a set that made me feel like I was in Disneyland (can’t wait for you guys to see it in cinemas soon) I remember seeing @alwaysjani masters choreography and thinking how are we going to do this, but that’s the beauty of our job , always learning something new.. a new style of dance is it dubstep/classical/robotic/hip hop you can answer that in the comments below it’s always fun matching steps with the extremely talented and one of the best dancers I know RC!!

“@alwaysramcharan and with @musicthamann giving us these unique beats we were all hooked. What a wonderful team of people I got to work with for this song, with @manishmalhotra05 creating the most fantastical costumes and @mehakoberoi fancy hair and makeup let’s just say I had a blast! Will share some more bts from the film soon.”

