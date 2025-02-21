Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane and Vrishanak Khanal got engaged in 2023. The couple have been in a relationship since their college days and will be tying the knot this month

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal

Listen to this article Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane and Vrishanak Khanal have a wedding date x 00:00

Youtuber, actor, climate activist, author Prajakta Koli also known on the internet as Mostly Sane is all set to tie the knot. The actress has been engaged to her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal for nearly two years now. The couple will be tying the knot soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding bells for Vrishank and Prajakta

The Mismatched actress in an interview confirmed that the wedding is happening soon. According to multiple reports, the couple will be getting married on February 25, 2025. Vrishank and Prajakta have been dating since their college days. In 2023, Prajakta surprised her fans by flaunting her engagement ring.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Koli recalled how she met Vrishank through a common friend. Revealing more about their relationship, she said, “At that time, we were both on Blackberry Messengers. He approached a friend and asked him for my pin and that’s how we started talking. I had not even seen him when we went to the common friend’s place for Ganpati puja. Then he asked me out."

Initially, she wasn’t sure their relationship would last, but years later, they are all set to get married. When asked about the wedding, the Jugjugg Jeeyo actress confirmed, “I got engaged, so obviously it is happening."

About Prajakta Koli

She started by posting funny sketch videos on YouTube. Before that she also interned as an RJ. Her YouTube channel MostlySane slowly started growing and she gained a fan following who lovingly call themselves the 'Dum-Dum army'. Today, she is not just a creator but also an actress and UN climate activist. She made her Bollywood film debut with Dharma Productions's 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' and was later seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer Neeyat. She also plays the lead character Dimple in the Netflix series 'Mismatched'. The third season of the show was recently released.

Meanwhile, Koli also turned author this year with the launch of her book 'Too Good To Be True'. HarperCollins India's most pre-ordered book and Amazon Books' most anticipated book of 2025, Too Good To Be True is a fun, fresh and feel-good exploration of love, relationships and self-discovery. The novel follows Avani, a romance enthusiast who encounters Aman—a man seemingly plucked from her favorite love stories—and charts their heartwarming journey through love, expectations and the complexities of finding their happily ever after.