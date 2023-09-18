Parineeti and Raghav have added a fun twist to the celebrations

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been making headlines as the reports of their September wedding have surfaced on the internet. From the reports that their wedding is set to take place on September 24 to the dates of their pre-wedding festivities, every other news is making fans go crazy.

Now recent update suggests that Raghav and Parineeti have planned various fun activities for the guests. According to a report in ETimes, Parineeti and Raghav, and their families are currently in Delhi for the pre-wedding functions such as ardaas and kirtan. They have added a fun twist to the celebrations. As per ETimes source, “There are a lot of fun activities planned for the guests, and one of them is a cricket match. So, it will be really exciting as it will be a Chopras versus Chadha's cricket match. Their friends are also going to join in the fun activity.”

It’s a fact that Raghav and Parineeti love cricket. The two were spotted together in Mohali for an IPL match in May. They also went to attend India versus Australia World Test Championship final in London.

As per the reports, the India Today web gained a copy of the invitation card for this lavish wedding, which includes detailed information of the wedding day itself. As per the reports, the celebrations will begin on September 24 at 1 p.m. with Raghav's Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, with the theme 'Threads of Blessings.' Following that, at 2 p.m., the lively Baraat procession will begin, ending to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, which will be themed 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding.' The Jaimala begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the holy Pheras at 4 p.m., and the Vidai at 6:30 p.m. To cap off this memorable day, a reception, themed 'A Night of Amore,' will be hosted at the hotel.

