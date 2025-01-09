Rumours mills have been active with the news of Shibani Dandekar expecting her first child with husband Farhan Akhtar. Shabana Azmi is the first family member to react to the news

Shabana Azmi

On Thursday morning, the rumour mills were churning stories of Shibani Dandekar expecting her first child with her husband Farhan Akhtar. The news surfaced and spread like wildfire on social media on the day Akhtar turned a year older. However, soon after the report floated on the internet, Shabana Azmi who is Farhan's step mother put an end to the rumours. Azmi is married to Farhan's lyricist father Javed Akhtar.

Talking to E-Times, Shabana Azmi simply said, "There's no truth it it," referring to the Shibani's pregnancy rumours.

About Shibani's pregnancy rumours

Reports of Shibani being pregnant surfaced after she was spotted wearing a loose sweatshirt at Farhan Akhtar’s birthday bash on Wednesday night. The intimate party took place at Zoya Akhtar’s Mumbai residence and was attended by Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Anusha Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, and Shabana Azmi. Akhtar turned 51 today. He shares his birthday with filmmaker Farah Khan and sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar.

This isn’t the first time Shibani has been rumoured to be pregnant. Back in 2022, Shibani shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her post-wedding photoshoot and scores of netizens speculated about pregnancy. She quashed the rumours by posting a picture wearing a crop top with her abs on display and the caption, "I am a woman! I am nottttt pregnant! It was the tequila."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's relationship

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, who dated for almost three years, tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala. The ceremony took place in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Shabana Azmi's work front

The year 2024 was quite eventful for the veteran actress who completed 50 years in the film industry.

Azmi was last seen on the big screen in the film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. She essayed the role of Alia Bhatt's grandmother, who rekindles an old romance with the character played by Dharmendra.

She will next be seen in the film 'Bun Tikki', backed by designer Manish Malhotra. The film stands out as the most anticipated debut picture of the year, bringing together two renowned actors, Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman, on the big screen. The film is directed by Faraz Arif Ansari and also stars actor Abhay Deol. Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza will produce the film under the umbrella of Manish Malhotra’s Stage 5 Productions.