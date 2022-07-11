Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City gets month’s water stock in a day
No Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai and Maharashtra on Sunday
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray calls meeting of party Shiv Sena MPs to discuss presidential polls
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign, PM confirms
Madras High Court rejects OPS plea to stay AIADMK general council meet
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sound check Snap review of new music

Sound check: Snap review of  new music

Updated on: 11 July,2022 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Although it approaches a break-up initiated by the narrator in a unique manner, Naima Bock’s Every morning, does not encourage one to hit rewind. It fails at its attempt to be meditative.

Sound check: Snap review of  new music

Naima Bock


Naima Bock’s new single 

Worth your time: no




Although it approaches a break-up initiated by the narrator in a unique manner, Naima Bock’s Every morning, does not encourage one to hit rewind. It fails at its attempt to be meditative. 


Music milestone

Music milestone

This year marks the 20th since the release of Saathiya, which bagged a string of awards for musicians AR Rahman, Gulzar and Sonu Nigam, who were affiliated with the soundtrack

vivek oberoi rani mukerji ar rahman gulzar bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK