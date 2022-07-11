Sound check: Snap review of  new music

Although it approaches a break-up initiated by the narrator in a unique manner, Naima Bock’s Every morning, does not encourage one to hit rewind. It fails at its attempt to be meditative.

Naima Bock

Naima Bock’s new single

Worth your time: no

Although it approaches a break-up initiated by the narrator in a unique manner, Naima Bock’s Every morning, does not encourage one to hit rewind. It fails at its attempt to be meditative.

Music milestone

This year marks the 20th since the release of Saathiya, which bagged a string of awards for musicians AR Rahman, Gulzar and Sonu Nigam, who were affiliated with the soundtrack