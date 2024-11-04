Reacting to the backlash he received for 'Adipurush', Sunny Singh, in an exclusive chat with us at mid-day.com, revealed that such aspects mostly depend on the director and writer of the film

It was in 2023 when 'Adipurush' was released. The movie starred Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, among others. Just after the release of the film, it met with serious criticism due to the dialect, dialogue, and several other factors. Now, as Sunny Singh returns to films with 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage', this is his first film since the debacle of 'Adipurush' (2023), where he portrayed Laxman alongside Prabhas’ Lord Ram. Reacting to the backlash he received for 'Adipurush', Sunny Singh, in an exclusive chat with us at mid-day.com, revealed that such aspects mostly depend on the director and writer of the film.

‘It all depends on the director and the writer’- Sunny Singh on Adipurush failure

While discussing his feelings before 'Adipurush'’s release and how it went downhill, the actor said, “At first, there was a sense of nervousness before the release because I didn’t know what would happen, especially since it’s such a big film. When I watched the film at the screening, I noticed that people’s reactions were mixed. But after two days, the reactions shifted, and it became clear that they didn’t like it due to the dialect and other factors. At that moment, I focused on my own performance, thinking about how well I had acted. Ultimately, it all depends on the director and the writer. For us, it's about surrendering ourselves to their vision.”

‘I’ll definitely do a film with an ensemble cast’

He further shared that 'Adipurush'’s debacle will not stop him from signing another ensemble. “If there’s an ensemble film in the future, I’ll definitely do it and will only follow what the director and writer envision. It’s their job to communicate with the audience and make them understand. For us, no matter how much effort we put in, it never feels like enough. You can’t go into it thinking about the outcome,” he added.

About 'Adipurush'

'Adipurush', released in June last year, was based on the Ramayana epic and starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist, Lankesh. Unfortunately, the movie didn’t do well critically or financially, falling short of its reported budget of over Rs 600 crore.